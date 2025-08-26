Injury heartbreak for the 'Yorkshire Yardie'

Naphtali Nembhard is a rough, tough professional boxer with the nickname 'The Yorkshire Yardie.'

But he admits to rying for an hour after a hand fracture meant he has had to pull out of a show next month.

The Totley-based super middleweight chipped part of his right hand and will take no part in the September 27 promotion at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield.

It delays his advancement after six straight wins.

"To be honest, I don't even know how I did it, other than it was in training," he said.

"A physio I work with saw it was swollen and made me promise I'd get it looked at.

"So I did, and there is a chip in the side of my right hand.

"I was training hard for the show, and I was devastated to pull out.

"I haven't cried since 2013 when I failed my driving test - I cried for about an hour, to be honest.

"I have put blood, sweat, and tears into the game, and it was heartbreaking.

"This had been the best physical shape I'd been in and was looking for people to see the best of me."

The 29-year-old southpaw has tried to mentally reframe the injury, and now hopes it is a blessing in disguise.

"I am training now with one hand and will come back a lot stronger and will be able to use my left hand much better, as I can now get plenty of orthodox training in.

"I know I can come back stronger. My strength and conditioning coach (Sammy Grady-Graham) had given me loads of stuff to do.

"And I will have improved my overall boxing and switching. I will be back stronger."

The college lecturer, trained by Sean Thickett, says he hopes to be back in the ring for his second six-rounder, or even an eight-rounder, by the end of 2025.

"I have told my manager Izzy (Asif) to get me out by the end the year" he said.

Nembhard's last outing was a points' victory over Stainforth's Jack Bray at the Magna Centre, Rotherham in June.

The GBM Sports show he will miss next month will feature Handsworth middleweight Shakiel Thompson, it has now been confirmed.

Also on the show will be Rotherham/Doncaster's Ellie Hellewell, who will try and take the British and Commonwealth Super Bantamweight titles off Luton's Tysie Gallagher.

And Sheffield City Boxing Club's Nohmaan Hussain will be looking for his eighth win at super feather.