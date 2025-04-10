Injury free Liam Cameron ready for the big test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having your nose broken weeks before one of his biggest boxing matches wasn't perfect preparation.

Liam Cameron suffered the damage sparring with Ovos 'Kenneth' Anigboro, the huge heavyweight who is tearing up the amateur side of the sport.

Liam's injury apart, it had been a useful training session.

So Cameron decided to spar with Anigboro again, confident he wasn't tempting fate.

His proboscis remained intact, and the spar was a valuable part of the preparation before his rematch with Ben Whittaker at the bp pulse LIVE arena in Birmingham on Sunday, April 20.

"All my focus has been on training, nothing else has mattered, and I am in the best possible shape", the Manor boxer told The Star.

"I've had about 100 rounds of sparring instead of the 28 or 29 rounds when Kenneth broke my nose.

"This time, there was no problem with my nose, and afterwards, he said he couldn't believe how strong I was - and he is a heavyweight.

"He is about 6ft 6ins so four inches taller than me.

"I wasn't concerned he'd break it again; I have got a high pain threshold.

"In the last fight against Ben, (a controversial draw), my nose was really bad, but I don't think Ben even popped it in the fight.

"It was still a bit dodgy about 16 weeks ago but it hasn't bled for a bit now."

Generally, training has been tough but valuable, he says.

"It has been a lot this time, but I have got used to it - I'd have big rounds sparring, go home have breakfast and then a 10k run.

"I know fighters always say this, but this has been THE best camp. It is the hardest I have ever trained but I stayed with it day by day, and got through it.

"My trainer Pearce Gudgeon has put the work in. He can showcase now through me and prove how good a trainer he is."

Meanwhile, a big weekend lies ahead for Sheffield Boxing Centre amateur Teagn Stott.

He is among the 11 men and women GB Boxing squad travelling to Finland to compete in this year’s 'Gee Bee' tournament.

The competition, held in Helsinki, will run from today to Sunday.

Teagn (85kg) is picked from the podium squad; he became the U23 European Champion in 2024, defeating Ukraine's Ashot Kocharian in the final.