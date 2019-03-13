Kid Galahad is going to have to wait a little longer to get his hands on world champion Josh Warrington.

Leeds’ man Warrington has injured his hand, according to reports.

And that means promoter Frank Warren may have to postpone the title defence against Sheffield’s Galahad until after May 4 – the date initially pencilled in for the Yorkshire showdown.

The IBF featherweight champion needs more time to recover from his hand complaint – and that’s an obvious blow for the Ingle boxer, who is Warrington’s mandatory challenger.

Galahad has waited years to get a chance to fight for an elite title.

But now the IBF is apparently being asked to grant a time extension.

Warren won the purse bid for the contest with an offer of $1.68 million to beat Matchroom Boxing’s $1.44 million bid, according to ESPN.

Meanwhile Galahad’s trainer Dom Ingle, who seen Kell Brook and Atif Shafiq leave the Wincobank stable in recent months, is said to have lost Billy Joe Saunders from the ranks.

Saunders, a controversial figure in the sport of boxing, had roomed with Galahad for a while and always been highly complimentary about life at the Ingle gym.

But now he is being linked with his pal Tyson Fury's coach Ben Davison.

Ingle, son of the legendary trainer Brendan, has always been pragmatic about boxers who come to his gym, leave...and occasionally return.

Brook, for instance, left for a while, came back, and then left again.

As Brendan used to say: “If you want loyalty, buy a dog.”

However, a career in the ring is soon over. And fighters have the right to seek a trainer and gym that suits the time in their life.