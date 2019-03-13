Injury blow halts Kid Galahad’s immediate plans to take IBF belt off Josh Warrington in Sheffield v Leeds fight

Kid Galahad is going to have to wait a little longer to get his hands on world champion Josh Warrington.

Leeds’ man Warrington has injured his hand, according to reports.

And that means promoter Frank Warren may have to postpone the title defence against Sheffield’s Galahad until after May 4 – the date initially pencilled in for the Yorkshire showdown.

The IBF featherweight champion needs more time to recover from his hand complaint – and that’s an obvious blow for the Ingle boxer, who is Warrington’s mandatory challenger.

Galahad has waited years to get a chance to fight for an elite title.

But now the IBF is apparently being asked to grant a time extension.

Warren won the purse bid for the contest with an offer of $1.68 million to beat Matchroom Boxing’s $1.44 million bid, according to ESPN.