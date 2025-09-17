Ingle-style community boxing thriving again in Sheffield

Brendan Ingle's gym of the 1990s played a huge part in uniting the Wincobank community in Sheffield as well as being a foundry for world-class boxers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is there anything remotely like it in modern-day Sheffield or elsewhere?

Yes, says Roger Sampson and Amer Khan, who were both part of the Ingle scene way back when.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger runs the Manor Boxing Academy in what was once Darnall Green social club, and his mix of young boys and girls and up-and-coming boxers certainly gives a sense of a return to the good old days.

Khan says it's the nearest to the spirit of the Ingle gym of the '90s, as anywhere he's seen in the country.

"Roger has seen how Brendan used to do it, where boxing and the community went hand in hand," said Khan.

"God willing, we have future world champions here now - and they are training with kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Around this part of the Manor, there are social problems, but the difference the gym is making is tremendous. The council should come and see the success it is having, just as Brendan did. You couldn't put a price on it.

A typical night at MBA

"In my view, there is no place in the country which is so grassroots-focused and varied, where keep fitters mix with champions.

"That sort of thing has got lost a bit, in other gyms across the country. At MBA, they are making a difference.

"If a kid can't afford it, Roger lets them train for free. This is a boxing gym, but it goes so much further than that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger, who had a year working under Brendan, says he follows the message and culture that he watched and heard Brendan bestow.

Shakiel Thompson in the Manor Academy training gym

"Success breeds success," he pointed out.

"If you've got a young kid looking up to a superstar, it is going to help and motivate him, because he is inspiring to be alongside.

"Here, we don't do favourites. Nobody gets singled out. Nobody is better or worse than anybody else.

"The atmosphere is welcoming. The young kids learn off those with experience. And after two hours working in the gym they don't want to go out on the streets!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger said he'd like more recognition for the way they are helping the community.

The gym is home to professional boxers Shakiel Thompson, from Handsworth, Sheldon McDonald, Manor, and Pitsmoor's Darnell Sterling.