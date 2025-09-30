Ice cool Junaid Bostan brands rival "irrelevant" before Sheffield clash

Insults and criticism can fly as fast as any punches when two boxers meet before fight night.

But Steel City gym's Junaid Bostan is happy to use one word only to describe his October 11 scrap with London-based Bilaz Fawaz.

He classifies recent poisonous remarks and the fighter himself as "irrelevant."

Such is the 23-year-old's focus on his own performance that he dismisses as immaterial Fawaz's antics on a recent head-to-head Matchroom promotional video.

Bostan, from Rotherham, tied with Fawaz in a London ring in January, in a performance which was below his normal excellence.

The draw meant neither man was able to take home the vacant English Super Welterweight title.

They will both get another chance with the rematch at Sheffield Arena next month, as co-chief support to the Dave Allen v Arslanbek Makhmudov headliner.

In the sometimes-odd Matchroom video, Fawaz has told the Eastwood boxer, "I will hurt you really badly" and has threatened to embarrass him in front of his home crowd.

Junaid is 14 years junior to Bilal but in many ways seemed the more composed and mature in the film.

Today, the Rotherham lad insisted he has undergone a lot of personal development in the eight months since the first fight, a period which has included two stays in hospital, for undisclosed physical treatment.

"Mentally, physically and spiritually, I am in a good place and ready to put in a big performance," he insists.

"The first fight was close and could have gone either way.

"When you go into a fight, you don't go in intending to draw or lose. I go there to win and perform. It's been and gone, and I have taken the lesson from it.

"Since then, I put my head down in camp and put my mind to it. And my life. I did what I needed to do. Come October 11 in front of a home crowd, I will reap the rewards."

Junaid (10 0 1) admits the pressure is on him at Sheffield Arena as a promoted fighter who needs to land his first major title.

"I look forward to it. Yes, my back is to the wall and rightly so; the stage is set.

"I have done (sold) hundreds of tickets and am grateful to people who bought them and my sponsors.

"I am ready to put on a show."

As for Fawaz, he had this to say: "He is just the man in my way. It is irrelevant whether I like him, or not, whether he was my best pal or my enemy. He is irrelevant. I will beat him on October 11."