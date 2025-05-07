'I would have left my life in the ring': Sheffield boxer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield world champion Paul 'Silky' Jones has revealed how he was prepared to give up his life in pursuit of a boxing title.

It is 30 years since he went into battle with Damien Denny, obsessively focused on winning his first major title.

Now he has talked publicly about his extraordinary win-or-die mindset in the run-up to that WBO Inter-Continental Super Welterweight contest at Ulster Hall, Belfast in April, 1995.

Paul, whose boxing skills were initially forged under coach Ray Gillott at Hillsborough Boys Boxing Club, had won 21 and lost eight of his fights before entering the ring, and he knew he had to do something pretty memorable to realise his eventual dream of one day becoming a global champion.

Talking to 'Tales from the Ring', an Irish Boxing podcast, the 58-year-old said he was unnerved after discovering he was rated as the underdog against Northern Ireland's Denny.

"I was agitated...I had two young sons I wanted to do it for them." He underwent a pre-fight "melt-down" in the changing rooms and told his trainer: "I need it so bad I could cry.

"He said: 'Well cry then' and it just came out. It was the only fight I have ever been into the ring thinking I would leave my life in the ring rather than lose.

"I never ever thought I would do that.

"But it meant everything to win, I had to win. I was willing to give my life up rather than walk away without a win."

He didn't have long to wait for the victory.

While he was regarded as a distance-fighter rather than a KO artist, he stopped Denny in the first round.

"It was amazing, the last thing I expected," the boxer (career record: 31-12-1) said.

"I'd expected 12 hard rounds...like I said I wasn't prepared to come out with my life if I didn't win. It was a shock when it was over."

In subsequent years, the fighters met up and shared a round of Guinness.

But his most important date came seven months after the Denny fight, when he outpointed America-based Verno Phillips at Hillsborough Leisure Centre, to win the WBO belt.

With Naseem Hamed cheering him on from the front row, he had edged a majority decision.

It was an amazing feeling, he said, as people suddenly believed what he was capable of.

He retired 23 years ago and has been involved in several business ventures.

A book on the life and career of Paul, who now lives in Birmingham, is close to being published.