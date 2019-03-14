“I want a war” Sam O’maison ready to take Bethnal Green by storm and beat contender Kay Prospere

Sam O'maison plans to fire the big guns when he climbs into the ring with English title contender Kay Prospere on Saturday.

"I want a war" says the Sheffield super lightweight champion, who is keen to rid himself of the frustration of a career slow-down in the last year.

Southpaw O'maison won the belt last April and has taken part in just one four-rounder since, as credible opponents have once again been thin on the ground for him.

But Luton-based Prospere "has stepped up to the plate" says O'maison, and will face him across the ring at Prospere's home-venue, Bethnal Green.

"I am looking forward to it" said the South Yorkshireman.

"I hope it is a good, tough fight, something I need. I want a war! At the same time I have got to use my head and be clever.

Sam O'maison, hoping for more trophies and belts

"Prospere is seven years older at 34 is W12 L1 and has stopped his last two opponents.

"He will come and fight" said O'maison (16-2.)

"Boxing is a young man's game, he probably knows it's his last chance. He is going to come for it I am sure he will try his best to do the best he can do. But unfortunately he is going to be facing me. I have got plans after this."

The Ryan Rhodes-boxer, who has stopped seven of his rivals so far, said every title fight he'd been in, had ended in a knockout.

"The most I have gone is six. The minimum I've gone is one. 30 seconds.

“I will be shocked if it goes the distance."

O'maison said he was fully prepared after a successful camp and was not fazed by being the away-fighter.

He'd met Prospere, he said, adding: "All he kept banging on about was his power. And I 'am not ready for London.' So I am more than eager to prove him wrong."

If victorious, O'maison would like to move on to the British title.

Robbie Davies Jnr defends that strap against Joe Hughes on March 30 at Liverpool and O’maison is keen to see the outcome of that collision.

And the Commonwealth title is also one that interests him.