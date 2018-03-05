‘I’m putting the division on notice’ announces Kell Brook after explosive return

Have your say

He is back babi – and he has a big smile on his face.

Kell Brook made an explosive return to action with a stunning second round stoppage of Sergey Rabchenko at the FlyDSA Arena.

And he immediately sent a warning shot to the champions at his new weight class of 154lbs.

“At 154 I’m putting the champions on notice,” Brook said.

“I felt good and anyone getting hit with those shots, it’s game over.

“I need those exciting fights.

“I’m going to be a two-weight world champion.

“I’m enjoying this new weight and feeling this strength.

“You’re a hard man to beat if you’re determined and you believe in yourself.”

It has been a long road back for the Sheffield fighter after losing his IBF welterweight crown to Errol Spence Jr at Bramall Lane last May.

He has laid bare his struggles with mental issues in the aftermath, being candid about finding himself in a dark place.

And while impressing in the ring on Saturday night, he also appears to be in a much happier place outside of it.

“It’s about healthy living and being around good people,” he said.

“It’s the endorphins that come from good training.

“I’m around positive people and I’ve seen it every day, getting that bit of improvement every day.

“I don’t ever want to go to those dark places again.

“Losing to Spence took me to those dark places.

“You learn a lot about yourself and I did. Now I feel great.”