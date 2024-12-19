Humble Dave Allen in the Saudi spotlight

Just over eight months ago, Dave Allen was plodding his way through a humdrum four-rounder against an opponent with 25 losses to his name.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene was Skate Central, Sheffield, and the Doncaster heavyweight was making a return to the ring after seven months out.

His previous fight had not gone well, with relative professional novice Frazer Clarke stopping him in six rounds, inflicting a perforated eardrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Allen, who had previously and prematurely announced his retirement from boxing in 2020, was starting the early stages of another revival.

That night in Sheffield, he wasn't overly impressed with the modest events that had just played out, saying: "I was just happy to get the win and do the rounds really.

"I knew I was levels above, so I thought I would get the most out of it."

Then tellingly, he predicted: "I can get big fights but they will have to wait. When I am in top shape I think I am a British title-level fighter. I will get back there this time, I will do it properly and if I'm not good enough I'm not good enough. But this time we will find out."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast forward 259 days, and Dave Allen is being treated like royalty and is about to perform on the world's biggest sporting event of this weekend.

The former Commonwealth contender has been in the undercard media spotlight, supporting Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury, at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He may be part of the sideshow of the historic, main event, but take nothing away from the 32-year-old from Conisbrough - he has sacrificed and worked diligently to get his chance.

A few months ago, he had downplayed his own chances against unbeaten Romford bull Johnny Fisher.

But that was then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Dave Allen during the Grand Arrivals for the Riyadh Season Boxing event this weekend. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Now, he knows that if he carries out his game plan, he has a chance of victory on a global stage.

Sheffield's Liam Cameron used the same Riyadh stage last October, when his dramatic draw with Ben Whittaker on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev v Dmitrii Bivol propelled him toward a late flourish to his career.

Allen has been a prolific poster on YouTube recently, knowing this could be his moment in the sun.

This week, he crossed one wish off his bucket list, meeting his boxing hero Naseem Hamed in Riyadh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Johnny Fisher during the Grand Arrivals for the Riyadh Season Boxing event this weekend. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

But he never forgets what got him under the bright lights of Saudi's well-oiled PR machine.

"I'm from Donny, I have seen a bit of the world now, but still if it is sparkly and that, I'm amazed," he said.

He described how he had been taken from his plush hotel to a plane on an airstrip before staging a 'Grand Arrival' for the cameraman.

"Ten years ago, I'd never left the country - I'd never left Yorkshire, really."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The journey for 'The White Rhino' at the then Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield 12 years ago this month, on a Dennis Hobson bill.

He put his opponent down in the first round.

It would be fantastic for Allen and South Yorkshire boxing if he could start that way on Saturday night.