How tragic US boxer helped Kell Brook become world champion

Kell Brook has paid a unique tribute to two-time American rival Carson Jones who has died at the age of 38.

Sheffield's former IBF world welterweight champion was taken to the limits of endurance by the fighter in 2012 - and credits Jones for teaching him a lesson that paved the way towards his eventual world title success.

"It is a tragic loss - we were about the same age (38) and it really knocked me back when I found out he had died" said Brook.

"My birthday is in May; his in August, I still feel I am about 20 years old, and of course nobody wants to die before their time like Carson has.

Brook and Jones: best of enemies

"It's a terrible thing to happen."

The Oklahoma fighter, once ranked number four in the world, died after suffering complications from surgery on his oesophagus, in the US.He earned a lot of admiration across the world when he boxed Brook at Sheffield Arena 13 years ago.

The Dore family man said: "It was such a tear-up that they still show the fight on Sky classic gold programmes.

"He bust my nose and he took quite a few rounds.

Kell Brook in bruising combat with Carson Jones

"If you watch it back I won some of the latter rounds, rocking him again and chucking flurries and peppering him and prodding him. The right man won, but he did push me to the very end."

After that painful night, Brook's ascendancy towards the world title was suddenly on the launch pad. He boxed Jones for a second time 12 months later, stopping him in the eighth round in Hull.

After two more fights, (Vyacheslav Senchenko and Alvaro Robles) the South Yorkshireman made history by winning the IBF crown in America in 2014.

"All of that started because of that first Jones fight" Kell told The Star. "It had been a close fight, but I had cut corners before it and I almost paid the price for that."He made me the boxer I became, because he made me realise boxing is a serious game and you can easily get hurt.

Kell Brook v Carson Jones Getty Images

"He made me put in the extra hard work and follow nutrition advice and I even employed a strength and conditioning coach rather than thinking I knew it all myself.

"Carson really put it on me. It had been an eliminator for a world title. But I'd boxed Matthew Hatton before that and, taking nothing away from Matthew, that hadn't been a hard night's work.

"I just thought all I had to do was turn up, I'd pack the Sheffield Arena - I was young and stupid and nearly paid for it.

"He became my bogey man, I used to have nightmares over him after that first fight! But I wouldn't have been the fighter I was without him, and after that night I excelled."

The former Ingle bym star said his thoughts and condolences went out to Jones' relatives and friends.

Carson, who fought 63 times as a pro, would be sadly missed, he added.

"His family has lost a warrior of a man with a big heart, I have seen him after fights and he is a nice guy, it's just business when competing."

Brook only fought one other professional boxer more than twice - and that turns out to have a tragic back story too.Kell boxed Worcestershire's Ernie Smith three times.Sadly Smith was found hanged at a South Wales beauty spot in 2010. He was 31.