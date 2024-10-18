Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boxing prospect Junaid Bostan says Steel City gym is lucky to have craggy veteran Liam Cameron in their ranks.

Cameron, the Sheffield light heavyweight, has stunned the international boxing scene since returning from a five-year exile from boxing.

During his period of absence, Cameron fell victim to the lure of drink and drugs.

But a renewed love for the sport, at Steel City gym, along with proper attention to his family obligations, has seen him rise up the rankings, culminating in his recent, headline-grabbing draw with Ben Whittaker in Saudi Arabia.

Rotherham's Junaid, who is 11 years younger than Liam at 22, has been pleased to observe Liam's contribution to life at their Darnall base.

"I am delighted for Liam, he is the Sheffield Rocky," said the unbeaten Matchroom boxer, who faces tough Argentinian Maico Sommariva at Manchester Arena on October 26.

"What he has done in 18 months to now, is brilliant."Yes his Saudi fight was given (by judges) as a draw but I am treating it like a win, and the support, praise and accolades he is receiving are long deserved."As much as our gym has helped him, he helps the gym.

"We are blessed to have him part of it."He trains my sister in the kids' classes and goes out his way to give his time and help. He is a good person as well as a good boxer."Liam has not withheld details of his mental health struggles and associated addiction problems.

Ben Whittaker October 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

He told Boxing King Media he had to keep asking his parents for cash: "This time last year, I swear to God, I didn't have £10 to my name.

"He said he'd slumped into a habit of drinking around 5pm every day and it had reached the stage where his limited money was being spent on alcohol rather than electricity in his Manor house.

"I used to feel great about saying I could sup a bottle of vodka a day, sometimes gin.

"But I feel so much prouder now saying I don't drink.

Junaid Bostan and his sister Rayya Pic By Mark Robinson, Matchroom

"It is going to be two years in January and I haven't touched one drop not even a sip...and look where I am now.

"Meanwhile, English title-hunting Junaid and his Steel City pals have bid a low-key farewell to former world champion Sunny Edwards, who has departed.

Asked whether Edwards had left a big hole in the Sheffield gym, he replied: "Not necessarily, it is what it is, things happen, boxing is boxing, people come and go and leave the gym."