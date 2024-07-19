Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Social media can be a hostile place in the boxing game, with fighters having a dig at their rivals.

Such has been the case in Dronfield recently...but it was all for a good cause.

Locals raised temperatures online, with a pop at their mates, to encourage sponsorship for charity.

It whet people's appetite, who turned up in numbers to watch the bouts.

Andy Marlow right and charity team

And the resulting action delivered a tidy contribution to Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

MMA coach Andy Marlow explained: "Gosforth Fields Sports Association (GFSA) came up with the idea of a fund-raiser and we were happy to help.

"We had eight people interested in boxing in a one-off tournament - one of them is an MMA fighter but none of the others had been involved in anything like boxing or martial arts.

"The guys are popular locally and called each other out on social media.

Charity cheque

"We had three two-minute rounds - and it was hard going for all of them.

"I had trained them up but they all said they think they would never do anything like it again!

"It was an awesome day, a great effort from the lads and well supported by their friends and families.

"Actually, I couldn't believe the turn out. There was such a lot of interest and - with an additional football tournament - a total of £3,627 was raised for the hospital."

The boxing team comprised of: Sean Rigley, of GFSA, Ben Stubbs, Sam Hibberd, Jimmy Scott, James Haywood, Trev Roberts, Sam Lovie and Gabe Bell, an MMA heavyweight.

Andy, who trains fighters at De Hood gym on the Manor, paid tribute to the sponsors, Senior Machinery, S & A Plastering, Lumlec Electrical and Rob Carlin, of Superior Wellness for use of their boxing gym.