How dodging blows from Dalton Smith will help Hughie Wilson on Saturday

If you've traded punches with Dalton Smith - and survived relatively intact - you should go into any future boxing match with plentiful supplies of confidence.

Steel City gym's Smith is quick, has superb timing and the power that has brought him 12 knockouts in 16 straight victories.Hughie Wilson can testify to that thrilling skill-set.

He has sparred with Smith enough times to draw comfort that he can hold his own with most opponents in and around the lightweight division.

And his Sheffield coach Ryan Rhodes says when Wilson enters the ring on Saturday night, at the Magna Centre, Rotherham, he can draw on that experience.

"I always enjoy watching Hughie spar, I have seen him a couple of times against Dalton and Steven Cairns, Dave Coldwell's lad who is flying at the minute."

Dalton is box office of course and loves having Hughie to spar with - he really pushes Dalton, he gives him good rounds and that's what Dalton needs at his high level.

"They have sparred four or five times. Dalton is a future world champion, without doubt, but honestly I would like to say that Hughie gives as good as he gets, in good competitive rounds. And Dalton has said that's why he wants to spar him.

"Wilson, 24, from Doncaster, is unbeaten after nine wins (two KOs) and has blossomed while training at the Southpaw gym in Shalesmoor.

Hughie Wilson_v_Les Urry Pic by Richard Bierton (rbiphotography)

Rhodes knows there is a long way to go yet, though. Hughie has been carefully matched so far; Saturday sees him face his biggest test yet, against Hashim Rehman 8-1-0 from Hull.

Rehman is only the second opponent with a winning record that Wilson has taken on. "Hughie has only had nine pro fights. When Dalton had seven or eight for instance he wasn't fighting guys of the standard he is fighting now. It's a process, you have to step up, boxers gradually build and build against better and better opponents.

"Maybe in two fights, Hughie should be in contention for an English title.

"The spars he has had so far have been priceless in his development towards that belt and others.

Hughie Wilson sponsor Andrew Hizzard and Ryan Rhodes

"We all know how good Dalton is and Hughie knows he cannot afford to be under par in those sparring sessions. He has had to raise his game and be as good as possible.

"If he wasn't he'd be in for a painful spar with Dalton.

Dalton doesn't hold back, let's just say Hughie's nose needs a bit of ice on it after!"

Wilson features on a stacked card, including some great 50-50 fights, and a 10 round title fight, according to Rhodes and Hughies trainer Steve Nettleship.

Fight poster

FULL MAGNA CARD

Joe Garside 8 1 1, Halifax v Will Harrison, 5 0 1, York welterweight (Central Area title.) Anees Taj 9 5 0, Watford v TBA heavyweight Ibrahim Kola debut, Bolton v Sean Jackson, 0 26 1, Manchester bantamweight Gideon Anaba debut, Doncaster v Javier Santana, 0 0 2, Spain light heavyweight Lewis Sylvester, Hull 14 1 0 v Erick Omar Lopez 16 20 2, Mexico lightweight Hamed Ghaz 18 1 0, Bradford, v Ramiro Garcia Lopez, 7 14 0 Mexico lightweight Hughie Wilson, 9 0 0 Doncaster v Hashim Rehman 8 1 0, Hull lightweight Ellie Hellewell, 5 0 0, Rotherham v Consolata Musanga 12 7 4, Kenya featherweight Connan Murray 9 1 0, Cusworth v Dale Arrowsmith 6 117 5, Stockport middleweight Jayne Bardauskas 1 0 0, York v TBA lightweight Adam Geelan debut, Sheffield v Jordan Grannum 11 147 5, London super middleweight.