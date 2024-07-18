Hot Sheffield boxing prospect told: 'Believe in yourself and you'll win a title'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trainer John Fewkes believes his new prospect Mikey Harrison should be able to achieve what he himself didn't manage in the ring.

'Fireball' Fewkes was a regular on the Sheffield boxing scene from 2004 to 2021.

He picked up a Central Area title, but his first loss came at English Lightweight title level, in 2008.

Many fight fans think he underachieved.

Mikey Harrison Pic by Connor McMain

But Fewkes - who turned 39 this week - is now passing on his undisputed knowledge to a new generation of athletes, at Titans' gym in Gleadless.

And one of his priorities is leading Mikey Harrison on a pathway to a British title.

Mikey, from Ridgeway, made his debut at Skate Central last weekend, winning convincingly, in front of a big following of fans.

Fewkes said the 20-year-old banger had not always been confident in his own abilities, as he had worked his way through the amateur ranks.

Mikey Harrison with Dennis Hobson and John Fewkes

He recalled one day when Harrison was fighting in Bradford, but deliberately chose not to tell his parents that...in case he lost.

Fewkes (22-2-2) says his direction to the boxer then, and now, is: "Believe in yourself as much as we believe in you!

"I personally would be disappointed if he doesn't win a British title" he told boxing writer Tom Bourke.

"I would have given anything to win a British title!

"For me it is the best title around. And after that anything can happen."

He believes Harrison had a richly rewarding career ahead of him, following his points win over unorthodox journeyman Victor Edagha.

"I am like a proud Dad" said Fewkes, who also commended the contribution to the Dennis Hobson bill of Mason Dickinson and Keanen Wainwright.

Harrison, who is a towering 6ft 4ins light heavyweight, said he would always remember his Sheffield debut and the noise generated by his 400 ringside supporters.

"I owe them so much for making the night so special, tickets aren't cheap now and times are hard."

Meanwhile, Steel City gym trained Chantelle Cameron disputes the WBC Interim World Super Lightweight title with French opponent Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday, in Birmingham.

It will be Chantelle's first outings since losing to Katie Taylor in Dublin, last November.

Chantelle, 33, is a former IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO champion.