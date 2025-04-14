Hospital junior doctor inflicting pain
Those meaty hands aren't just used for that, though.
In the sporting realm, Ovos, or Kenneth as he is known to his pals, inflicts just enough damage to ensure he wins top-level boxing matches.
Honed by trainer Brendan Warburton at Sheffield City Boxing Gym, he is creating quite a reputation for himself.
Last weekend, he won through the quarter and semi-finals of the England Boxing National Amateur Championships and will compete in the final this coming weekend.
Brendan is delighted with the 27-year-old Ecclesall-based fighter's progress.
He explained: "Kenneth is Nigerian and studied medicine in the Ukraine for around five years before coming to Sheffield to do a Masters that’s how he linked up with us.
"He is now a junior doctor at the Northern General.
"He’s the nicest guy you could ever meet.
"He won the gold medal in the University champs the other year and is the current Yorkshire belt holder at heavyweight, and after these championships, he fancies having a crack at the professionals.
Kennneth has helped Liam Cameron's camp, ahead of Sunday's rematch with Ben Whittaker, in Birmingham.
"His spars with Liam went well, I think Liam used him as he’s so tall, six feet five inches, like Whittaker."
Meanwhile, Sheffield Boxing Centre's Teagn Stott was awarded a gold medal in the GeeBee Tournament 2025 in Helsinki, Finland...but in bizarre circumstances.
He was given a bye into the semi-finals, a bout that was stopped after less than a minute because of an accidental head clash.
Teagn was given the nod to fight in the final and was on his way to the venue on Sunday when he was told his Lithuanian opponent had pulled out.
"I did my part, I made the weight, travelled all that way for experience and ended up with just 30 or 40 seconds of boxing" he told The Star.
"No reason was given why my opponent pulled out."
