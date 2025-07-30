Hobson: Ricky Hatton comeback risks legacy

Sheffield promoter Dennis Hobson believes Ricky Hatton may damage his legacy if he goes ahead with a 'comeback' at the end of the year.

Thirteen years after his last professional outing at Manchester Arena, Hatton, 46, plans to return to the ring to face Bubai veteran Eisa Aldah, also 46, in Dubai on December 2.

It is intended to be a spectacle drawing attention around the world, but it doesn't sit well with Hobson, who signed a three-fight deal to represent him back in 2006.

Responding to Hatton's intentions, Hobson told The Star: "Obviously his ‘sell by’ date has gone. I love Ricky and what he brings to the table, and he’s still got a lot of support, but you know his best days are behind him.

"You saw what Mike Tyson was like when he fought Jake Paul, it was sad to watch, and I don’t want the same for Ricky because I’ve got a lot of time for him.

"I don’t want to see him looking a shadow of his former self.

"Unless he’s doing it for charity, I don’t get the point of it all. If it were for charity, that’s something I’d get involved with, but don’t want to see him in a competitive match."

Hobson also commented on South Yorkshire boxing trainer Stefy Bull, who is currently in prison awaiting sentence for drug offences.

Ebanie Bridges with Ricky Hatton Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Asked if he was a loss to boxing - especially as some people in local circles believe he is innocent - Hobson replied: "Well, he’s no major loss to me because he’s one of the less honourable businessmen in the game as far as I’m concerned.

"But he has done a smashing job with a lot of fighters.

"I gave him a big leg up early on in his career, but I’ve really got no time for anybody like that. He was good at manoeuvring kids to a degree but wasn’t top level."

Plain-speaking Hobson also had words about Yorkshire heavyweight Adrian King, who lost his unbeaten record at the end of June.

Stefy Bull with world champ Terri Harper Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing

"With some fighters, there are too many people involved who think they know it all...and they don’t! I’ve been in the game 30 years, and like Bob Arum once said to me, Some people need to just leave it to the experts’. I almost made the Amir Khan and Pacquiao fight before Amir’s family and friends got involved and it never happened, and that’s when Bob said that, and it’s so true.

"Now that kid might not end up going as far as he could because his team don’t know what they’re doing and are not taking the right fights at the right time."