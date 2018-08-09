Hobson column: Kell Brook won’t need a warm-up before Amir Khan

Kell Brook has kept an incredibly low profile recently, with little promotion or social media presence. We don’t know when he’ll fight next. Could he fight Amir Khan without a warm-up? Is he reaching the end?

Well, Sugar Ray Leonard fought Marvin Hagler after years out of the ring. Kell just wants to be in big fights. I’d bypass warm ups; I would just get involved in big fights because that’s what he wants. He wants to leave a legacy and be financially secure. And can he get motivated for some of these warm ups, especially when he’s been at the top level? I’d get him into major fights and let him prepare for them.

Sam Sheedy is back from retirement - is that a good thing as clearly Glyn Rhodes has misgivings?

He’s probably thinking: ‘unfinished business’ and has something in his mind that he wasn’t 100% when he lost to Liam Cameron. If he was 100% though and is coming back, then I’d question it. I don’t know the ins and outs of his comeback but I like Sam as a person; although I understand Glyn, as a trainer, saying he’d rather not. If he does come back then he should do it as a light-middleweight, because he probably wasn’t big enough at middleweight. As a light-middleweight though I think he’ll trouble anyone in this country. I just hope he’s doing it for the right reasons.

How do you see Gavin McDonnell going on?

I’d like to see him in a fight with Tommy Ward because I think that would be a great fight, but it would have to be for something meaningful. I’d like him to win a world title, I’m not sure that happens but then again Stuart Hall won a world title. It’s about the right fight at the right time. If Hall had fought anyone else apart from Vusi Malinga, would he have won a world title? I don’t know how good the champion (Daniel Roman) is that Gavin is fighting, but if it’s the right fight at the right time then he can win. Gavin is a smashing fighter, he’s fit and game, and on his day, who knows what might happen.

Dave Allen - how did you feel about his future?

Dave was with me when he turned pro, and I’ve got a soft spot for him. I don’t like it when he’s not in shape and taking shots. I’m so pleased he got that result because he does have ability and he’s charismatic. Hopefully he can apply himself a bit more and win a major title. Maybe this win will be the career-changing fight for him. He does take too many shots though and sometimes that’s because of his conditioning. I wish him well. He’s like a celebrity boxer with all his support and he can guest star on one of our shows if ever he wants to. I like him a lot.