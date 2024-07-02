History-defining world title challenge for South Yorkshire boxer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Terri Harper is in the hunt for her third weight division world title.

The South Yorkshire fighter was defeated during a WBO welterweight contest with Sandy Ryan at Sheffield Arena in March last year.

But she is bouncing back and will be in the opposition corner when Rhiannon Dixon makes the first defence of her WBO Lightweight World Title next month.

Lightweight is considered to be Terri's natural weight division.

Terri Harper v Claire Watts Pic Richard Bierton (rbiphotography)

The all-British clash is on the undercard of Jack Catterall's super-lightweight showdown with Regis Prograis, at Co-op Live, Manchester on Saturday, August 24.

It promises to be some spectacle - the relatively new venue cost £365m to build and has a 23,500 capacity.

Denaby Main's Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs), a former world champion at super-featherweight and welterweight, will be looking to bounce back from her stoppage at the hands of Ryan."I always enjoy a fight week and fight night in Manchester," said Harper, aged 27.

"There's always a good buzz being in the city. I'm super excited to perform in the new Co-op Live arena on such a brilliant card.

Terri Harper poster

"Rhiannon Dixon is someone who I have a lot of respect for, she is very respectful and there’s no horrible ego with her.

"She's just a genuine nice girl. I feel very fortunate to be given such a great opportunity and I feel like this fight is all or nothing for me.

"Becoming a three-weight World Champion would be a dream but the most important thing for me now is to get a solid win under my belt and be back on top."

Warrington's Dixon (10-0, 1 KO) picked up the vacant WBO crown by outpointing Karen Elizabeth Carabajal over ten rounds on the undercard of Zelfa Barrett's win over Jordan Gill at the AO Arena in Manchester last April - adding a World Title to her Commonwealth and European Titles at 135lbs.

"I’m really excited about the fight at Co-op Live in Manchester on August 24," said Dixon. "I respect what Terri has achieved in boxing and I expect the best version her. However, I continue to get better and better and I am extremely confident in my abilities to win on August 24."

Local promoter Stefy Bull said: "What a story it would be for Terri to bounce back and win another world title in another weight division which would see her making history and become Britain’s first three division world champion."

Harper had a warm-up exhibition at the Magna Centre last weekend, when she traded leather with Parson Cross greenhorn Claire Watts.