Historic day for Sheffield’s ex world champ Johnny Nelson

Johnny Nelson - whom the late Brendan Ingle said represented the Sheffield's gym's biggest single achievement - won his first title 30 years ago to this day.

Nelson became Central Area cruiserweight champion, after KO'ing Manchester's Danny Lawford at the City Hall, Sheffield.

Lawford never boxed again.

But the Sheffield fighter's career never looked back.

Within a year he was British champion, in 1990 he won the European title and in 1993, collected the vacant WBF world belt, followed by the WBO version in 1999.

Nelson, now aged 51, Nelson's career is an example to those who lose matches as well as win them.

He suffered 12 defeats - including his first three bouts - but went on to become a world champion and regular media pundit.

