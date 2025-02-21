Hillsborough boxer gets GB gold medal chance

Sheffield Boxing Centre's Teagn Stott has been selected among the 10 men and six women to compete in the Strandja Memorial tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, next week.

The 21-year-old Hillsborough cruiserweight will be hoping to improve on his earlier achievements this month at the Boxam tournament in La Nucia, Spain, where he collected a bronze medal.

Stott (86kg) will be hoping to catch the eye against top-class amateur competition.

Great Britain Boxing’s Performance Director Rob McCracken said: “The Strandja is traditionally a very strong tournament with a high standard of competition so this will be a good test for all of the boxers.

"The boxers that medalled in Spain will be looking to build some momentum while for those making their first appearance of 2025 it is a chance to begin the year well.

“We are at the start of a new cycle so tournaments like this are a great opportunity for all of the boxers to show what they can do and stake a claim to be considered the number one boxer at their weight, with a view to being selected for some of the major tournaments later in the year.”

The tournament runs from February 24 to March 2 and Stott says he is "sharp and ready to go."

Wisewood-born Stott won the European Under 23 title in Sofia in October.

His main aim is to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in 2026.