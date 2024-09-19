Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dave Coldwell has been handed the greatest boxing honour of his life...being lauded in the same category as the great Brendan Ingle.

The Sheffield/Rotherham trainer, coach and TV analyst says he has been "privileged" to have been inducted into the Hall Of Fame, by the British Ex-Boxers Association.

He received the prestige award in Cardiff and joins other inducted managers like the late Mr Ingle, whom he once described as: "The man that started me off on the road to where I am."

On his Instagram account, Dave posted: "Standing on stage looking around at so many amazing people who have been in our sport over the years, I felt more than a little embarrassed to have my name added alongside so many heroes of British boxing.

"I’ve been in boxing since 1990, as a boxer, trainer, manager and promoter (cutman too) - and I’ve worked with so many great people from all capacities of the sport and some fantastic boxers at all levels, journeymen to world champions.

"I’d like to thank them all for their part in what has been an incredible life in boxing I’ve had over the last 34 years.

"As always though, thank you to my amazing family for always being there for me, moving plans around to suit me, missing family holidays and being by my side when things get tough."

Dave, who runs a gym in Masbrough Street, Rotherham, said he was particularly proud his daughter Brooke was able to attend the event.

Proud moment for Dave Coldwell and family

"My daughter came back from her residency DJing in Ibiza as a surprise so she could be there to see me receive my award and that just made it even more special for me.

"To those at the British Ex-Boxers Association responsible for making this happen, thank you so much. It really does mean the world to me."

Online, the boxing community, including James "Jazza" Dickens, Gavin McDonnell, and Lee McAllister, praised the one-time flyweight's achievement.