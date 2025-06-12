Heartbreak for Sheffield boxing legend Bomber Graham
His old pal and stablemate, Glyn Rhodes, broke the news to him by phone over the last few days.
Herol, who has battled with mental health issues, was said to have been distressed that fellow warriors James Cook and Mike McCallum had passed away.
The now 65-year-old Graham, then an Ingle gym ground-breaking boxer, had fought the pair within 11 months.
First, he stopped Cook in August 1988 at City Hall, Sheffield, winning the vacant British Middleweight title.
Then he lost to McCallum in May 1989 at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington, on a split decision after 12 hard rounds.
Three-weight world champion Mike died on May 31 in Las Vegas, reportedly from cardiac arrest.
James died on June 7 at a London hospital; he had suffered bladder cancer.
Sheffield Boxing Centre boss Rhodes said it had been a difficult conversation with his 54-fight pal, who is currently living in supported living conditions down south.
Finding out that Mike had died at 68 years old had been a bitter blow for Herol - he was regarded as one of the all-time greats, said Glyn.
"Everyone has been very sad, there have been a lot of tragedies for Herol - James Cook, who Bomber beat for the British title sadly died at 65 years old.
"Another boxer from Sheffield, Winston Richards, it's his funeral soon. It's been a sad week for Sheffield boxing, really."
Glyn, 65, said that Herol - who has admitted he has considered ending his own life in the past - had been shaken by the news.
He said his pal was being cared for in a hostel-type environment and had "good days and bad days."
Thirty-five years have now passed since one of Graham's biggest fights - he lost a WBC title bout to Julian Jackson, suffering a four round knockout in Spain.
Rhodes reckons Graham is the best ever British boxer never to have won a world belt.
He credits Bomber with the start of a revolution in Sheffield boxing, which was to lead to the successes of Naseem Hamed, Clinton Woods, Johnny Nelson, Kell Brook and others.
Glyn recognises his own ring career was on the coat-tails of his pal's. He insists Herol never got the credit he deserved for his contribution to Sheffield - and British - boxing.
Meanwhile, there are plenty of local fighters on Friday night's bill at the Magna Centre, Rotherham.
Naphtali Nembhard, Sharrow (previously) 5 0 0 v Jake Bray, Stainforth 3 32 2 super middleweight
Ben Davies, Barnsley, 9 6 1 v Joe Blandford, Staffordshire, 1 2 0 super middle
Nohman Hussain, Sheffield, 6 0 0 v Banty Singh, India, 13 7 0 super feather
Temi Mughal, Sheffield, 1 0 0 v Joe Hardy, Leeds, 4 33 0 super welter
Harrison Hobson, Sheffield, 5 0 0 v Jensen Irving, Swindon, 4 26 2 middle
Nazir Younus, Sheffield, debut v Fonz Alexander, Newark, 10 173 2 welter
Joe Howarth, Wigan, 12 1 0 v Owen Durnan, Sheffield, light
Faheem Mustakeem, Dewsbury 3 0 0 v Jake Smith, Doncaster, 1 30 2 welter
Safiullah Sediqi, Liverpool, 3 0 1 v Ally B Lubanja, Tanzania, 5 3 2 super feather
Cole Blair, Worksop, 1 0 0 v Josh Cook, Manchester, 1 49 3 super middle
Jacob Spauls, Bridlington, debut v Naeem Ali, Blackburn, 3 142 1 super welter.
