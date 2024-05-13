Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cystic fibrosis sufferer Israel Price is overcoming the "heartbreak" of a semi-final defeat in the England Boxing National Schools Championships.

The 13-year-old was featured in The Star recently because of the courageous way he'd embarked on the tough sport despite the disorder that can cause severe damage to the lungs.

A relatively new 'wonder drug' has aided the Woodhouse lad so much that he has blossomed in the boxing ring and, alongside his brother Bernie Junior qualified for the prestige tournament, at Sports Central, Northumbria University in Newcastle at the weekend.

The Woodhouse Boxing Club/Sheffield Kings gym member (38kg) was edged out of the tournament by Essex's Johnny Moloney, picking up the bronze medal as a consolation.

Proud dad Bernie with his twins in Newcastle

His dad Bernie said: "Israel got a bad decision but we can’t take away from his opponent, who was really tall.

"Isreal is heartbroken. He boxed great as well, bless him.

"But the good news was his brother won through to the finals."

Twin Bernie jr (40kg) had beaten Wirral's Cole Morgan in the semi final before being pipped by Billy Sanders of Surrey.

Woodhouse twins Bernie and Israel

He was awarded the National Schools silver medal.

While the siblings were defeated, they can console themselves knowing they are now rated as England's number two and three in their categories.

Woodhouse Gym trainer Chris Smedley posted on line: "Love these kids, so proud of them they work so hard and deserve everything...heartbreaking for Israel as he deserved to go through and so happy for Bernie he will now box for England too."

Bernie will represent his country in the Three Nations tournament (June 14-16) at Nottingham University.