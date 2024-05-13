Heartbreak defeat - but Sheffield twins will bounce back
The 13-year-old was featured in The Star recently because of the courageous way he'd embarked on the tough sport despite the disorder that can cause severe damage to the lungs.
A relatively new 'wonder drug' has aided the Woodhouse lad so much that he has blossomed in the boxing ring and, alongside his brother Bernie Junior qualified for the prestige tournament, at Sports Central, Northumbria University in Newcastle at the weekend.
The Woodhouse Boxing Club/Sheffield Kings gym member (38kg) was edged out of the tournament by Essex's Johnny Moloney, picking up the bronze medal as a consolation.
His dad Bernie said: "Israel got a bad decision but we can’t take away from his opponent, who was really tall.
"Isreal is heartbroken. He boxed great as well, bless him.
"But the good news was his brother won through to the finals."
Twin Bernie jr (40kg) had beaten Wirral's Cole Morgan in the semi final before being pipped by Billy Sanders of Surrey.
He was awarded the National Schools silver medal.
While the siblings were defeated, they can console themselves knowing they are now rated as England's number two and three in their categories.
Woodhouse Gym trainer Chris Smedley posted on line: "Love these kids, so proud of them they work so hard and deserve everything...heartbreaking for Israel as he deserved to go through and so happy for Bernie he will now box for England too."
Bernie will represent his country in the Three Nations tournament (June 14-16) at Nottingham University.
He becomes the first boxer from the Sheffield gym to be called up by England.