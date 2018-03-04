Hearn plots June return for Kell Brook after ‘best ever’ performance

Kell Brook will be back in action in June after one of the best performances of his career according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Brook announced himself onto the super welterweight division with a sickening second round knockout of Sergey Rabchenko at the FlyDSA Arena.

And he will be straight back in the gym to get himself ready for his next outing in the early summer.

“Kell could be out in early June but certainly before the end of the summer,” said promoter Hearn.

“I want to see him step up and have another good step up again from Rabchenko.

“My job for Kell Brook is to keep him motivated, keep him happy and provide him the biggest fights possible.”

Brook’s next outing could see him back out in front of the Sheffield public but is most likely to take place at London’s O2 Arena.

And all eyes will be on him again after his impressive return to action.

“Rabchenko was up for it but he couldn’t handle the power and I don’t think anyone could,” Hearn said.

“You speak to anyone who spars Kell Brook, everyone is talking about his strength and power.

“I think at welterweight you couldn’t see it but you saw him take out a big light middleweight who was really up for it.

“Rabchenko is world level but he’s not elite level.

“What Kell did to him shows he is 100 per cent elite level.

“We didn’t get the best out of what he could have at welterweight but he’s also not had the best out of his career as what he should have with his talent.

“We’ve got to get it or otherwise we would regret it.

“He’s just shown there is so much more to come.

“He could have come in with his timing was off, taking shots.

“But he didn’t and it was one of the best performances I’ve seen from Kell Brook.”

And then comes the potential and long-awaited clash with bitter rival Amir Khan.

Hearn said: “The plan is always for those guys to fight again in the summer and that fight between them potentially happens in November or December.”