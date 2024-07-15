Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trainer Glyn Rhodes has complimented the sportsmanship of rival boxer out of the ring - if not exactly inside it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds' Billy Pickles uncompromising style earned him a points' win over Parson Cross super lightweight Keanen Wainwright at the weekend.

The 30-year-old victor made his way to Keanen's dressing room minutes after the bout to offer a warrior's hand of friendship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hats off to both men, they are gentlemen" said the Rhodes, the Sheffield Boxing Centre coach.

"It was good to see Billy come and give Keanen a hug.

"In the ring, it got a bit dirty with Billy using his head and his elbows. But that is professional boxing.

"He got away with it and Keanen didn't.

"When Billy came into the dressing room I said: 'You're not going to nut me, are you?'

Keanen Wainwright and Billy Pickles, right. Picture courtesy of Connor McMain

"But it was a terrific fight for the fans."

Looking back at the contest, Rhodes said: "I don't think Keanen could have done any more than he did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was butted no end of times, his eye got cut, his hand is a right mess.

"Yes, he spent too long on the ropes but Billy is a very physically strong man.

Sportsman ship from Billy Pickles after win over Keanen Wainwright

"And together they put on a real spectacle; whatever they were paid, it's not enough."

After nine rounds, Rhodes had told his fighter that he was behind on points and and that he needed a KO to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall the trainer didn't argue with the result of the Commonwealth eliminator, although he found the judging evaluation hard to accept.

"Keanen needs a rest, now" he said.

Sporting in defeat Keanen Wainwright and Billy Pickles, right. Picture courtesy of Connor McMain

"He has been involved in 10 rounders in his last three fights, the last two were gruelling.

"We need an easier fight when we bring him back, maybe a six rounder where he can get his confidence back.

The defeats he's had have been at a top class, not against journeymen. To lose 10 rounds on points, he has not disgraced himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like to think he can still be a champion. In two years time he'll be 28 and have his man-strength.

"You could see that Billy was stronger in the clinches, he's 30. It makes a difference. But time will tell."

SBC gym mate and former British champion Tommy Frank posted on social media: "Nothing else to say other than how proud we are of Keanen.

Came up short and it wasn’t his night but like always showed bags of heart and went to war for 10 rounds.

"Just want to congratulate both lads on a brilliant fight both should be proud and as much as it hurts Kea you will be back. Chin up 'Wolf' the future is bright."