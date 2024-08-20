Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mixed martial arts and boxing enthusiast Andy Marlow has been in some bloody battles in his time.

But he has never looked anything quite like this.

Thankfully, the blood is fake and the father of two's "injuries" were only caused by a spot of vampirism…

Andy was playing the part of a gruesome monster in a locally-produced movie appropriately titled: 'All You Do Is Bleed.'

It is directed by Studio Silent founder Jordan-Kane Lewis, who has presented two previous works at film festivals, ‘A Touch of Vengeance’ and ‘Nothing Goes' which are available on Amazon.

Andy thoroughly enjoyed his unexpected break into showbiz.

He hasn't had any prior acting training, saying he was: "Thrown into the deep end."

Explaining his connection with the filmmaker, he said: "Jordan was a boxer at S18 gym (Dronfield) but decided to follow a film career instead of professional boxing.

Dronfield Dracula: Andy Marlow

"I’m the main monster, but I am not in that much. It’s quite a suspense movie."

The production, he says, revolves around a 16-year-old secondary school student who: "Comes home after being inflicted with vampirism while on a school trip setting in motion a change of events that will forever leave a scar on the people around her."

The former professional boxing trainer, who now coaches at Manor Top MMA gym De Hood and helps charity boxers in Sheepbridge, Chesterfield, has long been a fan of the genre.

"I’ve always loved horror B movies especially English folk horror from the late 60s and early 70s" he said.

Andy Marlow off stage

" 'Blood on Satan's Claw' and 'Psychomania' are two I remember as a young lad.

"I also loved the old Hammer films and could see myself as a Christopher Lee type...I’d love to carry on acting!"

Some scenes were shot at the Life Centre in Dronfield, close to the Manor House pub/hotel.

"We managed to sneak off in costume for a quick Guinness dressed in our horror film clothes" he laughed.

Shooting the film in Dronfield

Other scenes were filmed in Sheffield and Chesterfield.

It's obviously a macabre operation - a sponsor of the film is timber company Allen & Orr...who provided a coffin.

Studio Silent says it was founded four years ago by former Henry Fanshawe School and Hallam University student Jordan-Kane: "As a means to distribute films but has now grown into a platform representing the creative collective he collaborates with regularly.

"The company has gained recognition for its high-quality micro-budget filmmaking and is proudly based in Dronfield."