Hard hitting Parson Cross boxer prepares for a long night

Keanen Wainwright might have to adopt a patient strategy on Saturday as he comes back to the ring seeking redemption.

The Parson Cross lightweight lost on a split decision to Louis Horn after a 10-rounder at Skate Central in April.

This weekend, Keanen is back at the same venue on another Fightzone bill, when he takes on Billy Pickles, 30, of Leeds.

It is South v West Yorkshire and a tough fight to predict, the Sheffielder has an 11-3 record while Pickles is 15-1.

Keanen Wainwright and admirers at the SBC gym

Keanen, four years younger than his adversary, hadn't lost since 2022 before the Horn verdict, a defeat that forced him to forfeit his Commonwealth Silver belt.

He will be in peak condition on Saturday, says his trainer Glyn Rhodes, who predicts a good night of boxing.

"Billy was a very good amateur, he is always very busy, throws lots of punches, he is all over the place" he said.

"That might cause Keanen a few problems early on, the first two or three rounds, until they get into the later stages of the fight.

In the red corner...Keanen Wainwright Pic by Connor McMain

"I don't know whether Billy can be that busy for ten rounds and I think Keanen will come on stronger.

"Keanen hits too hard and is too experienced and I think that will be in his favour."

Rhodes doesn't believe Wainright has to perform differently from his last outing, defeat or not.

"As far as I was concerned, and I know I am biased, he won that fight but I take my hat off to both kids, they both did really well," said the trainer.

"I don't know how they came up with the scoring.

"It is hard to pick up on anything Keanen didn't do right that night.

"It was a competitive fight and don't know what I could have done better."

As for Keanen's camp, Rhodes has a lot of trust in the one-time Sheffield United trialist.

"If he tells me that he's done his road work then he's done it, he is not one like I used to be and lied about it!

"He has sparred very well and I am confident he will be alright."

Meanwhile, the WBO has ranked Sheffield's Shakiel Thompson as the world's 14th best middleweight.