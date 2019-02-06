Half a million dollar purse for Sheffield fighter Kid Galahad – 35% of bout with Josh Warrington

Sheffield's Kid Galahad will be in for a career-defining purse $584,500 when he fights Leeds' Josh Warrington, it was revealed today.

The IBF, which has sanctioned Galahad's challenge for his opponent's featherweight title, has announced that Galahad will receive a 35/65 split of the money, that's around £451,231.08.

Warrington will get paid $1,085,500 around £837,897.

The figures were published by Michale Benson, Online Boxing Editor for talkSPORT.com, who outlined how Eddie Hearn's purse bid for the fight ($1,444,000) had fallen short of winning promoter Frank Warren ($1,670,000.)

For Galahad, real name Abdul Barry Awad, it will be, he hopes, the first of many big pay days.

Since he turned professional at the Wincobank Ingle gym, he has been plotting to be a world champion and follow in the footsteps of Naseem Hamed, Johnny Nelson, Junior Witter and Kell Brook.

Josh Warrington

Galahad acknowledged the winning promoter by tweeting: "Congrats to Queensberry for winning the purse bid for my world title bout vs @J_Warrington, Respect to Josh for taking the fight.

Huge thanks to my promoter @EddieHearn for his continued support in getting the fight mate. Your faith will be repaid."

Warrington, a Leeds United fan with a huge fan base, seems to be looking past the Galahad contest - for which no time or venue has been announced.

He indicated that the fellow Yorkshire fighter Galahad had been down his "wishlist of fights" but posted: "I’m a champion, and once my mandatory is dealt with, then I want no other fight but a unification!"

That will suit Galahad who will revel in being underdog and has the inner confidence and strength to fight at Elland Road or any other venue which seemingly suits the reigning champion.

Warren has denied he intends to recoup some of his money by screening the fight on pay per view.