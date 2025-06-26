Gold rush at Sheffield boxing gym

Sheffield City Boxing Club coaches are celebrating a bumper haul of medals and trophies at the end of their most successful ever season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A record 230 bouts were staged during the campaign, stretching from last September to this month.

And females led the way, with Chloe Dunn and Emily Asquith landing national titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The much-prized Boxer of the Year award at the Nether Edge base went to 15-year-old Chloe.

Coach Brendan Warburton said: "Sheffield City’s 24/25 season has been the best yet for the club since it was founded in 2015.

"230 bouts is a record for the club. That's incredible and will take some beating - it is a credit to the coaching team and all who work as volunteers at the club.

"Our first national amateur champion was Emily (aged 22) and then another national title went to Chloe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was the second year running that Chloe has won the title.

Chloe Dunn Sheffield City boxer of the year trophy winner for the second year running Brendan Warburton

"This year she won a USA Box Cup gold medal, the woman’s winter Box Cup gold medal and was a National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs national champion.

"Next weekend, she boxes for England for the first time, against Scotland in Birmingham.

"Apart from the two national champions, the gym created with Chloe and Emily, we had 12 Yorkshire champions and many gold medals at Boxcups."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan said Sheffield City "must be one of the leading clubs in the country for females with the amount of girls we have in the gym.

Chloe Dunn takes the Sheffield City boxer of the year trophy for the second year running

"We have more competition boxers than ever before and more female boxers than we have ever had."

The gym's recent presentation night awards featured:

Best schools boxer- Keandre Gordan (aged 12.) Best Junior- Mary Ann Price (16.) Best youth - Aman Hussain (17.) Best senior- Emily Asquith. Boxers' boxer of the year Emily Asquith. Boxer of the year 2024/25 - Chloe Dunn.

*Meanwhile on the professional scene, the European Boxing Union has appointed Frenchman Kevin Lele Sadjo as mandatory challenger to face Barnsley's reigning super middleweight champion Callum Simpson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Asquith on becoming the Haringey Box Cup champion at the Ally Pally in London

Nothing is set in stone as yet, and with Simpson 18-0 (13 KOs), moving to fifth spot in the IBF rankings, other offers may be coming his way.

Those ahead of the 28-year-old in the IBF pecking order are Saul Alvarez, Vladimir Shishkin, Osleys Iglesias and Jaime Munguia.