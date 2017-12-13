Gavin McDonnell set for major fight on Kell Brook bill

Have your say

Gavin McDonnell is set to begin his road back to world title level in earnest in March.

The Dunscroft fighter will be part of the undercard of Kell Brook’s return to action on March 3 at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield.

It is understood to be likely McDonnell will be facing big name domestic opposition as he plots a route towards another world title fight.

The bout could be announced in the coming days, with the potential opponent in action this week in a low key fight.

This fighter is undefeated and has already won international titles, with a world title bout seemingly in his future.

But McDonnell is determined to stand his way and secure a second world title fight in the near future.

The 31-year-old produced a valiant effort in defeat to Rey Vargas for the WBC super bantamweight title in Hull in February.

He has fought twice since in ticking over bouts, last stopping Jozsef Ajtai in Manchester in October.

Also set to be on the March 3 bill is Conisbrough heavyweight David Allen, who is likely to be in a title fight.

Sheffield fighter Brook tops the bill on his first outing since losing his IBF welterweight title to Errol Spence Jnr at Bramall Lane in May.

Brook will fight Sergey Rabchenko in his first bout at super welterweight.

Tickets for the show are now on sale.