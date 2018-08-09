Gavin McDonnell’s world title fight brought forward

Have your say

Gavin McDonnell’s shot at the WBA super bantamweight title has been brought forward by a fortnight to October and switched to Chicago.

The Dunscroft fighter – who is currently training in Dubai – was due to face WBA champion Daniel Roman on October 20 in Los Angeles.

But he will now have to knock two weeks off his planned training camp after his placing on Matchroom Boxing’s first US show in $1bn partnership with DAZN was confirmed at a press conference in Chicago.

Defending champion Roman was on hand at the press conference and is expecting a high quality contest with McDonnell.

He said: “This is another great opportunity to show everyone that I am the best in this division.

“I’m excited to get in the ring with a quality boxer such as McDonnell.

“I think our styles are going to make for a tremendous fight.”

Roman won the WBA title last September with a stoppage of Shun Kubo and has twice successfully defended the crown since.

His advisor Ken Thompson said: “Danny is making good on his promise to only fight the best.

“He aspires to be considered the top boxer in what is a talented division.

“He’s already looked incredible in his first two title defences and we expect another dominating win against the always tough McDonnell.”