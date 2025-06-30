From sparring pals to fierce rivals

Sheffield boxer Bianca Johnson will put her unbeaten record on the line on Saturday in an intriguing match-up against familiar opposition at Rotherham's Magna Centre.

The 32-year-old featherweight will face Sasha Booker – a long-time sparring partner – after her original opponent withdrew, citing early retirement.

Sasha is a friend as well as a frequent training partner.

The 33-year-old from Nottingham had sparred with Bianca in her current camp, but now steps in to be her rival.

“It’s a bit awkward – we get on well but of course neither of us wants to lose our unbeaten record,” admitted Johnson.

“It’s boxing business. Just one of those things.”

One-time talented amateur footballer Booker, from Heanor, and fighting out of The Lions Den Boxing Club, has the same 2-0 professional record as Johnson.

The pair have sparred “on a regular basis” over recent months, helping each other’s training camps in a show of mutual respect and support.

Bianca Johnson and Sasha Booker both friends and foes

"Her team is very friendly with my team and we have helped each other out in previous camps. She’s game and awkward – long reach, tall, and comes to fight" says Gary Moore-trained Bianca.

"Our spars were even to be fair. Some rounds I had the edge, others she did,” said Johnson.

“It’s a full-on 50-50 fight. Technically, I think I’m the better boxer, but she hits hard, and people will enjoy what happens on the night.

"Neither of us wants to lose our records, so it is kind of a case of may the best woman win."

Bianca Johnson and team

The contest on a Jamie Sheldon/Ryan Rhodes promotion is scheduled for six rounds, Johnson’s second bout over that distance, and represents her first against an unbeaten opponent.

Sasha is at the same stage in her own development.

“In the early professional fights, boxers usually face journeywomen for their first six or seven fights,” Bianca, from Intake, said.

“This one is not the norm, so it is definitely a challenge.”

The bout will likely be contested around featherweight, with Johnson trimming down slightly and Booker coming up in weight.

There has been no contact between the two since their fight was agreed upon.

“I’m keeping my distance from her at the moment" said Bianca.

"But we’ve got a lot of respect. I’m sure we’ll hug and make up afterwards.”

Johnson’s last outing saw her beat Parson Cross fighter Kerry Orton in a highly competitive six-rounder that many spectators called the best women’s bout they’d witnessed live.

“It was toe to toe, like a dog fight – it was what I needed at this stage,” said Johnson, who turned pro last November and expects to be 4-0 by year’s end.

She has ambitions of challenging for a British or a Commonwealth Silver belt in 2026, once she has overcome her pal.

More than 100 tickets have been snapped up by her supporters, and Johnson (Riley's gym, Handsworth) promises another highly watchable display: “I’m going to box. If a stoppage comes, it comes – but the aim is to get in there and do my stuff.”