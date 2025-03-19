From Shiregreen to Saudi: the Josh Padley story

Josh Padley hadn't long finished crawling around the roof space of a house in Shiregreen, Sheffield when his phone rang.

It was no routine work call, for the electrician.

It was Matchroom, the boxing promoters, giving him the offer of four days notice to compete in a world title fight in Saudi Arabia.

And so a legend was born - the sparkie who swapped a solar panel for a shot at Shakur Stevenson's WBC World Lightweight belt.

Shakur Stevenson v Josh Padley, WBC World Lightweight Title 23 February 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

But that is not how he wants history, ultimately, to define him.

Now, with a three-fight deal under his arm courtesy of Matchroom, and a sizeable boost to his bank account from the Stevenson defeat, he has the security to make a living as a full-time athlete heading towards a world title of his own.

The Star sat down with the 29-year-old, who turned professional in 2019, and is due to compete at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield on April 19 on the Dalton Smith undercard.

It is clear that while the 9stone 9lbs competitor had made headlines around the world by taking the Stevenson fight at such short notice, that won't be the achievement he wants eventually to be known for.

Shakur Stevenson v Josh Padley, WBC World Lightweight Title 23 February 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

He says he had long known that he was good enough to leave work for Scarbrook Plumbing and Heating Ltd of Doncaster behind and climb towards being at boxing's professional elite.

"It's been a few years that I have known I belong on the world stage - based on sparring and holding my own with top athletes with good promotional deals who were full-time - like Dalton Smith, Jordan Gill, Steven Cairns and Zelfa Barrett, obviously all top, top names.

"I knew I was good enough, it was all about getting that opportunity.

"Yes, there has been frustration, that is where discipline comes in and you stay true to the sport hoping it would pay me back in some way.

Josh Padley poster

"That happened when I beat (previously unbeaten) Mark Chamberlain at Wembley (September 2024) and proved I can operate at that high level.

"It went quiet after that but then the Stevenson opportunity happened and suddenly everything changed. But it's not all been sunshine and rainbows to get to this spot" said the former solar panel installer.

Padley has no regrets about taking the Stevenson fight, one in which he went down three times to body shots.

"I am glad I did it. When the first call came in we knew it was going to be a long shot" said the boxer, who trains under Jason Cunningham at Stefy Bull's gym.

"But I didn't want to be back crawling through those lofts on the Monday morinng, having said no to the offer, and thinking what might have happened.

"I am devastated I didn't get the decision in Saudi but I am happy I rolled the dice.

"The regret of not doing would have affected me forever.

"You can rebuild (once you have lost) but with regret, you can't. You'd always ask the question: What if?

"And it has certainly paid off in the end."

The South Yorkshireman says the Saudi experience against a three-weight champion didn't put any miles on his personal clock - he said the shots he absorbed left no mark physically or mentally.

"I have been hit with harder shots to the head but in the end, my body should have been able to handle the other shots, but (with no camp) the legs were giving up.

"The next day - no bruises no injuries no black eyes, nothing. No lasting effects and it's now time to seize the opportunity to work full time on boxing and get to the same level as that very good fighter. That's where I want to be."

Padley says the Matchroom deal was a pay-per-fight over his next three bouts.

"There is always the threat if you don't fight you dont get paid. That's why it is important to pick up good sponsors to get you by, week by week.

"There is always the risk of injury beforehand, even in fight week."

He said he had a "good purse" from the Riyadh outing in February.

"It will secure me financially, not forever, it's not retirement money by any means.

"But it has put me in a very good position."

Last week, Padley was filmed for a Matchroom video on his lifestyle since being signed by Eddie Hearn.

"They are the best promotional outfit out there, they build you as a fighter into an actual profile and fully get behind you.

"I've never really had someone behind me pushing me and it feels nice to have somebody in my corner who genuinely wants the best for me.

"It is all very new to me - I am not media trained. What you see is what you get" said the Armthorpe-born boxer.

People seem to like him, in his new position within the fight hierarchy.

"Social media can be nasty and negative, but 99 percent of comments have been positive and been behind me."

*Padley, who may eventually drop down to super featherweight, has yet to confirm his opponent in Sheffield next month, but it is likely to be a ten-round dispute over an international title.