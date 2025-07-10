Ebanie Bridges is on the boxing comeback trail, only months after giving birth to Kell Brook's son.

The 'Blonde Bombshell' disappeared off the boxing circuit before Ezerra Ray Brook, arrived in the world on February 20.

There have been occasional rumours that Kell, Sheffield's former world champion welterweight, would return to the ring if the fee was big enough.

But it's Ebanie that is making the definitive move.

Ebanie Bridges after sparring with world title contender Nicola Hopewell

She is training hard in Sheffield and has signed a contract with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP,) joining Chantelle Cameron and Savannah Marshall.

"I’m very excited about signing with MVP, they’ve done amazing things for women’s boxing in such a short time,” Bridges said.

“I'm proud to be joining a star-studded stable full of champions.

"I love and appreciate that MVP are truly investing into women’s boxing, for the right reasons. I believe with MVP’s backing, promotion and clever marketing, myself and women’s boxing will truly skyrocket.”

Kell Brook and family

Before becoming a mum, Ebanie had been IBF world bantamweight champion.

Her last fight was in 2023, a loss to Japan's Miyo Yoshida in San Francisco.

More recently, Ezerra arrived to become the first baby born to two world boxing champions...and she's had her hands full with the "little champ."

However, the 38-year-old Australian and one time Only Fans creator, is back training at Riley's gym in Handsworth and is looking sharp and ready to re-commit to the sport.

December 2022: Ebanie Bridges ahead of her IBF World title fight Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom

Stablemate Nicola Hopewell told The Star: "She is coming back really good. I'm not sure when she will be fighting or anything yet but she is doing really well."

After a session with mutual trainer Daz Medcalf at Riley's, Nicola added: "Her style hasn't charged really, she has come back aggressive as ever.

"She is still on it. I think she will come back and do well.

"You have to have the hunger and you can tell she is hungry for it, the more she sparred, the hungrier she got! I'm glad she is back, she is a character."

Former two-time National Golden Gloves amateur - and Maths teacher - Ebanie became IBF world titlist in March 2022 by defeating María Cecilia Román and also defending it nine months later.

She is known for her resilience; she broke her ankle during the first 10 seconds of her professional debut in Sydney, saying at the time: "I knew it was broken but there was no way I was going to quit on national television."

She fought through the pain, eventually winning.

Now she is clearly in the mood to pick up where she left off.

Meanwhile, flyweight Hopewell is gearing up for the IBO world title tussle with reigning champion Marie Connan at Skate Central, Sheffield, a week on Saturday.

"Camp went really well.

"My opponent is an aggressive come-forward fighter so camp has been focusing on that sort of style, sparring with Ebanie has been perfect for that."