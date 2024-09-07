Sheffield will now host Terri Harper's assault on a world title this month after another crazy twist in scheduling.

The Doncaster boxer had initially been slated to fight Rhiannon Dixon at Manchester, then on Dalton Smith's postponed show at Sheffield Arena, and then at the Copper Box in London.

The show in the capital fell apart on Friday when the Matchroom promotional organisation revealed an injury to headliner Johnny Fisher.

Terri Harper in an exhibition fight versus Claire Watts at the Magna Centre. Pic: Richard Bierton (rbiphotography) | Richard Bierton

Now - and hopefully for the last time - Dixon v Harper has been re-scheduled at a smaller venue, the Park Community Arena in Sheffield.

It will be on Saturday, September 28, the initial date for the postponed Smith v Jon Fernandez.

Harper's challenge will follow an Izzy Asif show at the same Park Arena the night before.

Matchroom announced: "Rhiannon Dixon's first defence of her WBO Lightweight World Title against Terri Harper will now headline a Matchroom fight night at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, shown live worldwide on DAZN, after Johnny Fisher sustained an injury forcing him out of his Heavyweight clash with Andriy Rudenko."

Terri, who has collected world honours at super-featherweight and welterweight, took the latest change in good spirits, posting: "Fourth time lucky! Everything happens for a reason. Very grateful for the opportunity to headline a Matchroom Boxing show.

"Looking forward to getting back out at Sheffield and putting the endless weeks of solid work to use. All support doesn’t go unnoticed."

The poster for Terri Harper's upcoming WBO World Lightweight title fight against Rhiannon Dixon on September 28 | Contributed

Her manager Stefy Bull made a public plea: "Let’s get behind the dream...three weight world champion."

And Warrington defending champion Dixon wrote: "Thank you so much Matchroom Boxing for keeping the show on and thank you so much to everyone who has bought tickets and been refunded; the support means so much!"

The undercard will include unbeaten Welsh featherweight Brandon Scott, now trained by Pearce Gudgeon at Steel City gym.

So far there are no other South Yorkshire fighters on the bill.

Harper won't be the only woman topping a bill in Sheffield this month.

Stevi Levy takes on at Chesterfield's Amy Greatorex at Skate Central in an eight-rounder on September 14.

Meanwhile, Doncaster Jimmy Joe Flint, who beat Ricky Hatton's son Campbell at Sheffield Arena in April in one of the local fights of the year, will face him again in a re-match at the Co-op Live Arena, Manchester on October 26.