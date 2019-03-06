Former Sheffield boxer’s anger as Facebook fundraising page for charity event shut down 

A former Sheffield boxer says he’s been left baffled after social media giant Facebook shut down a fundraising page he set up for a charity event.

Nicki Smedley, 33, who was once branded as the next Naseem Hamed, has organised a night of entertainment and boxing to raise money for Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Nicki Smedley in action in 2011. Picture: Steve Parkin

The event will be held at Sheffield Works’ Department, Heeley Bank Road, on Saturday, March 16, and set up a fundraising page on Facebook to draw in the coffers.

Nicki, who was once an English title contender, said it had already raised more than £1,000 for the hospital but when he logged into his Facebook account on Monday, the page had been shut down.

He said: “My daughter – River – went to the hospital and she had a blood transfusion after being diagnosed with a one in a million condition so that’s why I want to raise money for them.

Nicki Smedley (right) in action at the Doncaster Dome. Picture: Lesley Pickersgill

“It had raised more than £1,000 and I don't klnow where that money has gone. I just logged in and it said somebody had reported the page and it’s been shut down.”

The event will include celebrity appearances from Sandra Martin from TV show Googlebox, performances from Signature and Stu Arnold from Briatin's Got Talent as well as the Wealdstone Raider.

A total of 16 boxers will also feature in the event before a performance from a Michael Jackson tribute act.

Nicki said: “It’s really upsetting when people are doing all they can for charity and then a page can get taken down just like that.”

Doors will open at 4pm. For more information or to book tickets call 07774 355514.

Facebook did not provide a comment.