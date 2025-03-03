Football stadium venue confirmed for huge South Yorkshire boxing event

There’s no spectacle quite like a boxing show staged at a football stadium.

Kell Brook realised his personal dream in 2017 when he fought Errol Spence Jr at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane, following in the footsteps of Herol Bomber Graham back in 1984.

More recently, Callum Simpson made memories that will last him a lifetime at his beloved Barnsley FC stadium.

His win in August landed him the British and Commonwealth super middleweight belts.

Terri Harper and Natalie Zimmerman with Izzy Asif. Pic Bob Westerdale

Now it is the time for a woman to achieve her ambition of filling a soccer stadium.

And that woman is the remarkable Terri Harper, the athlete for whom being a three-weight world champion is just not enough.

She will headline a bill at Doncaster Rovers’ ground on May 23, when she takes on German Natalie Zimmermann, to dispute ownership of Terri’s WBO World lightweight strap.

On Monday, Sheffield promotional firm GBM Sports hosted a venue at the Eco-Power Stadium to confirm details of the show.

Terri Harper pic by Connor McMain

While it was a wonderful moment, and opportunity, for all the Doncaster fighters on the bill – Terri, Maxi Hughes, Jimmy Joe Flint, and Reece Mould – it was history being made for promoter Izzy Asif too.

Less than three years ago, he and a small band of volunteers were applying stickers on the backs of chairs as they made last minute preparations for their first show.

Now, in a collaboration with the giant Matchroom promoters, he is staging the Harper world title event.

Izzy is hoping to be able to flog 10,000 tickets, “if not more,” although some at the venue think it more likely for the figure to be around 6,000.

GBM Sports line up for Doncaster Rovers football ground Pic Bob Westerdale

Perhaps they hadn’t figured on the away fighter’s contribution, Natalie says she intends to bring 1,000 followers from Hamburg. That should spice up the atmosphere.

Whatever the eventual attendance number, it will be the first boxing show at the Rovers’ ground since Jamie McDonnell beat Julio Ceja to become the new IBF world bantamweight champion in May 2013.

McDonnell – who attracted around 3,000 fans that night – was at this week’s press event to watch the changing of the guard.

He heard Asif announced that the event would be a life-changing one for fighters on the bill, which will be screened on DAZN. Certainly Terri feels that way.

“The experience will be the best night of my career,” the 28-year-old from Denaby Main predicted.

“The people of Doncaster have been since the start of my career (she turned professional in 2017) and it is going to be very special for them.”

She said the undercard was “amazing” – and one she would have liked to have watched herself as a fight fan.

However, now she “has a job to do” and while not overlooking Zimmermann – a former kick boxer who has never fought anyone of the South Yorkshire woman’s quality or winning record – she aims to “open doors to bigger fights”.

Terri is determined to unify the women’s lightweight division.

The card has yet to be finalised, but currently stands at :

Terri Harper 15 2 2 v Natalie Zimmermann 13 0 0 WBO World lightweight

Maxi Hughes 28 7 2 v Archie Sharp 25 1 0, lght

Tysie Gallagher 9 2 0 v Ebonie Jones 6 0 1 Commonwealth super bantam title

Reece Mould 20 3 0 v Lewis Sylvester 15 1 0 IBO Continental light title

James Flint 15 2 2 v Haithem Laamouz 20 2 0 IBO Continental super light.