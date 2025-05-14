Five things to know about White Rhino v Romford Bull

Dave Allen is one of the biggest personalities in British boxing - and his international fighting reputation will catch up with his profile if he beats favourite Johnny Fisher on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allen, a Doncaster lad who has been around the South Yorkshire professional boxing scene since his debut at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield, 13 years ago, lost on a split decision verdict to Fisher at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh last December.

Most local fight fans felt he was robbed.

Even Fisher, from Romford, admitted the result was open to subjective interpretation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Southerner (13-0-0) is the bookies' favourite for a second time, and some think he will restore his reputation in a similar way to Ben Whittaker, who won his rematch with Sheffield's Liam Cameron, last month.

Allen (23-7-2) though, is tough, durable, experienced and smart. He is confident, too, saying he will KO the bigger man.

The 33-year-old has been in with the likes of Dillian Whyte, Luis Ortiz, Frazer Clarke and David Price.

He has sparred with Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, and Wladimir Klitschko.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Allen and family Pic by Mark Robionson, Matchroom

The Conisbrough puncher could pull off quite an upset on the Matchroom 10-rounder at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Here are five things to know about both of these compelling characters:

ALLEN

Self-Deprecating Humour: Allen once described himself as “a fat nobody from Doncaster who happens to have boxed on Sky one time… and looked pretty s**t doing so,” showcasing his candid and humorous personality.

Eddie Hearn between Dave Allen and Johnny Fisher Pic by Mark Robinson, Matchroom

Multilingual Skills and maturity: He can speak German and has previously told The Star that he has matured significantly since becoming a family man. He has previously discussed the negative impact of gambling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unconventional Fight Choices: Allen fought Cuban heavyweight Ortiz on short notice, apparently because he needed the money, highlighting his spontaneous approach to boxing back in 2016.

Unique Nicknames: Known as both “The White Rhino” and “Doncaster De La Hoya,” Allen has enjoyed his unconventional image in the boxing world, but has spoken very highly of Fisher in pre-fight interviews.

Retirement Plans: After announcing his apparent retirement at 28, Allen expressed a desire to spend his time "getting nice and fat," reflecting his laid-back attitude towards life post-boxing.

Dave Allen Pic Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

FISHER

Academic Achievements: Fisher holds a 2:1 degree in history from Exeter University, where he wrote his dissertation on the aerial bombing of Germany in 1944–45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family's Social Media Fame: His father, "Big John," became a social media sensation for his love of Chinese food and catchphrase "Bosh," amassing over a million followers across platforms.

Accidental Self-Punch: In the first bout against Allen, Fisher accidentally punched himself in the face, a moment that went viral online.

Rugby Background: Before boxing, Fisher played rugby at a high level, which contributed to his physicality and toughness in the ring.

Ticket-Selling Powerhouse: Despite being relatively junior in his career, the popular 26-year-old has sold thousands of tickets for his fights, with fans traveling internationally to support him.