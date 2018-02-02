Fight night: Sheffield boxer loses English title shot

Have your say

Crosspool's Loua Nassa was knocked down twice tonight and failed in his bid to become English champion.

The previously unbeaten Super Flyweight had seemed to be in control in the early rounds.

Josh Wale

But he lost his way to Brad Watson, who collected the vacant title.

Nassa forgot the boxing and indulged in fighting...and came off second best.

He landed a decent right in a mature, intelligent start.

In the second, a stance-switching Watson slipped briefly to the floor, but it wasn't a knockdown.

Ponds Forge boxing

Then the side of Nassa's head clashed with Guernsey's Watson, who came off worse with a cut to his upper eye.

His nose appeared to be damaged too - but he smiled at the end of a painful round.

Nassa bundled his opponent over in the sixth, but Watson got up and then put Nassa down with a great right hand to the jaw.

The bell came as blissful relief with the 22-year-old was clearly troubled.

Sheffield's Anthony Tomlinson

Nassa was suddenly taking the bigger hits as Watson's confidence soared and trainer Ryan Rhodes went ballistic with him at the end of the seventh.

The harsh words seemed to work, the Sheffielder put in a more composed performance in the following session.

But then both fighters abandoned any defensive strategies to tear into each other.

And Watson pinned Nassa to the ropes, for a second knockdown, the referee rightly ending it shortly after.

*There were stoppage wins tonight for Gleadless' Dan West, Doncaster's Adam Jones (over Sheffield's Danny Tombs) and a points win for Sheffield's Muma Mweemba.