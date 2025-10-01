Fight fans to see Sheffield talent on Hobson card

Five Sheffield-trained boxers will be on the bill at a Dennis Hobson show in the city on Saturday night.

The Skate Central event will give local fight fans an insight into the progress of some of the city's burgeoning talent.

The line-up ranges from Hughie Wilson, who trains at Ryan Rhodes' Southpaw gym, to city journeyman Owen Durnan, who is technically an away fighter on the Fightzone promotion.

Here is a question-and-answer session with two of the Sheffield competitors.

MASON DICKINSON (6-1-0)

How good was it to get back to winning ways after defeat in America last year?

"It was exactly what I needed; a tough bout against a southpaw (Rotherham's Nathan Darby), which is a first for my professional career, and coming back after a devastating loss...it was a huge mental obstacle.

"But overcoming that has shown me the inner strength I have, the resiliency I have that will carry me throughout my career."

You are lined up to face Connor Meanwell. What are you expecting from him?

I’m expecting my toughest fight yet. Without a doubt, Connor is a very respected journeyman who honestly doesn’t get enough credit, and is constantly disrespected and overlooked.

"He’s a very dangerous opponent, and anything less than my best won’t be enough on the night. I have to win, I have to be my best, I have to perform.

Would you like to get another fight in before the end of 2025?

"I love fighting, and as far as other fights, that’s all up to my management, they’re amazing at what they do, and if anyone can lead me to the top it’s Fightzone and Dennis Hobson and the rest of the team.

"So if they lead the way, give me instructions, tell me what to do, I’ll make it happen.

Are you looking to take a step up in opposition next year?

"Each opponent has been a step up. Same this time, same next time, boxing never gets easier, so I have to adapt each fight and prove people wrong, if people doubt me right now, more fool them, because it’s my job and my responsibility to prove them wrong.

How much are you looking forward to appearing back in Sheffield?

"It was only March, but it feels a lifetime away. I need Saturday night, I need to hear that crowd and feel the adrenaline.

"I’m not good at many things, but when it comes to boxing, it’s what I’m best at and I know it can take me far with the right opportunities.

"Of course there’s always the pre-fight nerves, but I will overcome them. I plan on soaking it all in, performing my best, and doing whatever it takes to win, that’s the only thing that matters.

DYLAN TREVOR (3-0-0)

You're slated to face George Rogers - who's only been stopped twice in 39 fights. What are you expecting?

"I’m expecting him to come and have a real go, he throws a lot of shots and can be very awkward by the looks of it.

"I’m coming fully prepared for a full four-rounder."

How much did you learn in your last fight against an experienced operator, Dale Arrowsmith?

"Dale was a great bit of experience for me to get another four rounds in the bank and use it to progress myself.

"Dale’s a great guy and super experienced, so it was good to be in there with him."

How do you feel your career is progressing?

I’m staying busy and progressing every single fight, feeling and looking better with each one.

I have come on massively since my debut in March. I’m happy to keep the ball rolling and stay ready for every opportunity that comes my way. And your thoughts on competing in Sheffield?

"Boxing in my home town is an honour most don’t have so I am grateful for this.

"I always have the place packed and my lot are the loudest and brightest fans there is, so I’m looking forward to putting on another show."

THE BILL

Mason Dickinson, Sheffield, 6 1 0 v Connor Meanwell, Newark, 2 30 1 super welterweight Dylan Trevor, Sheffield, 3 0 0 v George Rogers, Leicestershire 1 34 5 super welter Mikey Harrison, Sheffield, 3 0 0 v Dylan Courtney, Cornwall 2 23 2 light heavy Hughie Wilson, Doncaster/Sheffield, 9 2 0 v Oscar Robledo 2 6 2, Peru super light Ryan Amos, Nottingham, 15 2 2 v Owen Durnan, Sheffield, 4 34 1 welter Jack Dillingham, Clay Cross, 6 0 1 v Jose Manuel Perez, Nicaragua super feather Spencer Binks, Nottinghamshire, 4 1 1 v Jake Price, Hereford 2 7 1 light.