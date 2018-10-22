Fewky-Ventura? Is Sheffield’s John Fewkes partnering up with Kell Brook today in the Canary Islands?

John Fewkes insistence that he won't be forming a new alliance with Kell Brook could well have been a smoke-screen.

At the weekend, the novice coach vehemently denied he was lined up for a trial period in Brook's corner.

It followed speculation that Sheffield's former world champion was looking to vary or completely change who pilots his career - a task allocated to Dom Ingle, for years.

But, despite utterances to the contrary, speculation continues that Fewkes is now in Fuerteventura, putting Brook, 32, through his paces as the boxer prepares for a 'tick over' fight in December.

Fewkes’s phone delivered an overseas tone this morning, although he said he was “in Skeggy with our lass.”

For ‘Fewky’ there would be two considerations. Firstly to be associated with Brook is a fantastic opportunity, after such a short time training mainly youngsters at his gym in Gleadless. But secondly, he cannot take his eye off that gym for long, as it is a competitive market.

The 33-year-old grew up in the amateur s with Brook. But he is thin on experience at campaigning or training others at the highest level - 10 years ago he was a contender for the English Lightweight title. Fewkes is very knowledgeable of the sport though and eager to learn - especially with a possible fight with Amir Khan on the horizon.

He may see the prospect of working with high profile Brook as a chance to propel him up the ladder, internationally.

Meanwhile, boxingnews24.com writer Scott Gilfoid had this observation to make: "It doesn’t really matter who trains Brook for his fight against Khan, because that’s a match he likely wins even if he trained himself. The general belief from the boxing public is Khan’s only chance of winning the fight is if he can get Brook to agree to the 10 pound rehydration limit of 157 lbs for the day of the fight.

"If Brook is weight drained, then Khan has a real chance of winning, because he’s still blazing fast and his punching power seems to have gotten better following surgery on his right hand."

