Featherweight Carl Frampton v heavyweight David Allen: who is your money on?

It seems the most one-sided battle in sporting history - heavyweight boxer David Allen versus featherweight Carl Frampton.
Allen lumbers around well over the 14st 4lbs starting level and stands a towering 6 feet 3 inches tall.
Frampton campaigns at a nimble 9 stone and is 5 feet 5 inches on his tippy-toes.
But the clever money is on the Northern Irishman to beat the South Yorkshireman, should the Jackal and the White Rhino collide at...TABLE TENNIS.
The prospect of ping-pong pay-per-view is even being touted on twitter.
It all started when Frampton, a former two-weight world champion, revealed he’d once talked to Anthony Joshua about a table tennis showdown.
He tweeted: “I beat him and all other boxers. No doubt in my mind.”
That started a good-natured bragging-rights contest between him and Conisbrough’s finest.
DA: “I’m far and away the best table tennis player in boxing I can’t stress that enough.
CF: You’re not built for ping pong. Too big. Unfortunate but true. I have the perfect stature. Short and agile. I win.
DA: What if we play on a really high table and I’m the only one who can see over the top of it?
We need to get it on, you’re the better boxer by a country mile but table tennis? I can’t accept that.
CF: Dave, this isn’t extreme table tennis. If we play, we play on a regulation table or I’m out.
Also, don’t be so hard on your boxing ability.
DA: We will get that game one day...it be PPV babi!”
