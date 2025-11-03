Fans would savour Callum Simpson v Liam Cameron derby

Liam Cameron winner

A sensational Callum Simpson v Liam Cameron New Year clash could be in the mix for the New Year.

Simpson's manager Kevin Maree knows the Barnsley v Sheffield contest would be one that local fight fans would lap up.

Cameron's epic fight with Troy Jones last Saturday confirmed the match-up would be a memorable spectacle, he believes.

Maree also admits to having a soft spot for the Manor light heavyweight.

"I think everyone is rooting for Liam. He’s a lovely lad" he said.

"He’s always had the ability; I think he just needed the right team around him to support him and get him the opportunities.

"We were very close to making the fight with him against Callum. I think that still has potential to happen.

"Once Callum gets through Troy (Williamson, Leeds, December 20), he will only need one more defence of the British to win it outright.

"I know that’s something Callum is keen to do - so what a night in Sheffield that would be!"

Maree backs his man to win, should the bout happen.

"I would certainly believe Callum is levels ahead in terms of ability and potential. But Liam’s experience and heart would make it a fantastic spectacle. Both very popular lads...you can guarantee a packed house."

Cameron showed dogged determination in the pulsating scrap with Jones in Manchester.

Some, like heavyweight Dave Allen, felt the decision was controversial.

So we asked members of the local boxing community what they felt about it, and Liam's future.

Amer Khan: "It was very close and Liam came out on the right side of the decision, for a change.

"Liam's got a great manager behind him giving him the opportunities, and in boxing, you have to grab them with both hands, which he has done.

"Liam's come through the old school style of boxing has a good boxing brain and listens to his coaches.

"After such a long layoff and having all the problems he has had to overcome, he has already overachieved. But it would be great to see him box for a British title and take it from there."

Paul 'Silky' Jones: "Liam is competing in a thriving light heavyweight division, which is experiencing growth on the world stage and domestically. This is a very competitive division, Troy Jones, is what we call a "live opponent." The match itself saw momentum shifting frequently between Cameron and Jones, making it a challenge to score accurately. Evidently, the great conditioning work, along with excellent sparring and guidance from Grant Smith gym, got him through.

"Looking ahead, it would be good to see Liam to start considering a retirement plan - perhaps gradually winding down over the next year.

"While these fights draw lots of public interest, the recovery process afterward can be quite lengthy. I remember watching Liam when he was just a young boy, and I always believed he had exceptional talent.

"Throughout his career, he has won professional titles and inspired many with his resilience, especially given the hardships he has faced."

Dylan Trevor: "I was lucky to watch it live at the Co Op arena. I thought it was close but I’m glad Liam got the nod with him being a local lad and you can’t help but like him.

"After securing the international belt, he could go on for a money fight now, which he deserves to set him up to think about retirement one day. I think he’s an inspiration and love keeping up to date with his career, and wish him the best."

Tommy Frank: "It was a brilliant fight. Liam had some success early, putting together some nice combinations inside. Jones picked up momentum and seemed to use his height and weight to his advantage in the middle rounds. Liam showed some real grit and had some success in the later rounds.

"I wouldn’t have been surprised if they called it a draw. I think 12 rounds would have favoured Liam rather than 10.

"Liam's story and his comeback have been inspirational to many, and I think he should squeeze as much out of what’s left of his career as he can." "I understand he has secured himself a house which is brilliant and now has another title so I think he will be thinking anything else now is a bonus."

Glyn Rhodes: "He’s come through a bad patch in his life so good luck to him. It’s like a Cinderella story."

Nohmaan Hussain: "It was a hell of a fight; it was close but he earned it! I think he’s got lots left and lots more to show. An amazing story, he’s been through so much. So I only wish him the best. He’s a real people's champion."

Steve Nettleship: "Liam's story is an inspiration to many, it changed his life round and his family's. Whatever happens to him in the ring, he’s already winning in life with the changes he’s made.

"Pearce (Gudgeon) has done a fantastic job with him and he deserves a lot of credit. I hope whatever is next for Liam and the team is financially huge; they deserve it."

Esham Pickering: "I have never met Liam, but I love the way he is, his character and his realness."

Jon 'Buster' Keeton: "Liam is a strong, experienced operator with an iron chin. It was a well-deserved win; he took quite a few low blows as well.

"I'm absolutely buzzing for him and his career comeback - I think his ban was cruel and way over the top.

"I would like to see him defend his title and make some money, and go for a domestic title. He still has a few years. A step up would be (a rematch with) Lyndon Arthur from Manchester, who won the EBU title on the same bill. It would be a great fight, I'm a big fan of both. Arthur is trained by a hero of mine, Pat Barrett."

Brendan Warburton: "It was a good fight, very close, but I’m pleased for him. I reckon he should get back down to super middleweight now.

"It’s some comeback from him, from the dark places he’s been to getting back in the ring and turning his life around, he should be proud of himself."

Andy Marlow: "I love his life story, and to be still out there collecting titles is just amazing. As for Saturday, I’ve seen Liam far sharper than that before. I believe the judges were ‘kind’ to him I thought he’d been out-pointed and was ecstatic when he got the decision.

"I can’t wait to see how his future unfolds; it’ll make a great movie one day."

Gary Longmore: "Liam is an inspiration to many and someone that the whole of Sheffield is proud of. To overcome all the adversity in his life and to be doing what he is doing at the level he is at is nothing short of amazing.

"He’s a modern-day Cinderella Man. Saturday's fight was a cracker. Jones was very good in the first half, but Liam’s experience of the championship rounds came into play and earned him the win. I’d love to see the rematch with Lyndon Arthur for the European title as the first fight was a close one."