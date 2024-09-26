Ex-world champion Clinton Woods assesses Shakiel Thompson
The former Sheffield world champion still takes pride in that recognition to this day.
And he believes a relatively new fighter on the domestic scene, Handsworth's Shakiel Thompson, has a similar pedigree.
Speaking before Thompson defends his two middleweight belts against challenger River Wilson-Bent, from Coventry, at the Community Arena, Attercliffe on Friday, Woods said: "He is in the best shape I have ever seen for a boxer.
"He is unbelievable, he is going to come in looking great again."
The former IBF champion added for Thompson to follow him to world glory, he had "to have better sparring, you have got to have better this, better that.
"I'm not going to say he is not going to be world class.
"If you keep training hard and beating better opponents you are going to get world class."
He said he could see that happening: "He is big for the weight and one of these guys who will train his heart out."
Personally, Woods said he always trained harder than his opponent "hence what happened in my career."
The Westfield gym owner believes Thompson will want to stop his Midlands opponent and make a statement.
"He is a top fighter, an exciting fighter. He likes to throw that big right hand over the top."
Woods has enjoyed watching Izzy Asif's GBM Sports blossom on the domestic scene, saying , as a spectator, he liked watching 50-50 fights rather than nailed-on victories.
He said that level of competitiveness is why their shows sell out.
The "Nowhere to Hide" bill includes a Commonwealth Super Bantamweight title bout between reigning champion Tysie Gallagher and Tori-Ellis Willetts.
Tysie beat Manor-trained Stevy Levi in her last outing over 10 rounds at York Hall, Bethnal Green.
