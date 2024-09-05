Ex world champ Sunny Edwards remains our top fighter in boxing-mad South Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steel City's Sunny Edwards continues to lead the pack in South Yorkshire...and beyond.

Latest data ranks the Greystones, Sheffield-based southerner as the top man in his domestic division, and third in the world.

Edwards, who lost his IBF World Flyweight title to Jesse Rodriguez in December in a heroic battle in the US, insists he deserves a profile that comes with being a former world champion who is on the lookout for more belts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I really want to bring a big fight to the UK - there are not a lot out there with what I bring to the table," he says.

After his first professional defeat, Sunny - originally from Surrey but has lived most of his adult life in Sheffield - returned to the ring in America in June, and was victorious over Adrian Curiel.

In an awkward twist of fate, the 28-year-old will be managing Sheffield-based Thomas Essomba on September 27 at York Hall, Bethnal Green...Essomba taking on Sunny's brother Charlie for the EBU European Bantamweight belt.

Sunny (21-1-0) himself could be battling his main domestic rival Galal Yafai by the end of the year, but nothing is written in stone so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the British flyweight division, Boxrec placed Doncaster's Conner Kelsall as number four and Sheffield's Waleed Din at eight.

'I am Number One' Sunny Edwards at a Matchroom boxing event. Pic by Ed Mulholland, Matchroom.

Data collecting 'Boxrec' position Sheffield's Dalton Smith second to Jack Catterall in the super lightweight pecking order.

Interestingly, their algorithms situate Sunny as number 15 and gym-mate Dalton as number 16 in Britain's 'pound for pound' hypothetical comparison.

Callum Simpson's star is certainly rising after his recent win at Oakwell, and the Barnsley super middleweight is ranked behind only Zach Parker in his division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At lightweight, former IBO world champion, Rossington's Maxi Hughes, comes in at number four, domestically, followed by Armthorpe's Josh Padley (eight) Doncaster's Reece Mould (9)- he fights at Park Community Arena, Sheffield on September 27 - and Parson Cross's Keanen Wainwright (20.)

Sunny Edwards pictured a few years ago with Dalton Smith and Junaid Bostan

Other boxers on their way up the ladder include Rotherham's Junaid Bostan, the Matchroom prospect who has swept all before him, so far.

He lies at number five in the super welterweight ratings, and has every intention of moving to the top, in the UK and internationally.

Others in his category are Sheffield-trained Dom Hunt (19) and Spain-based Rotherham boxer Nav Mansouri (20.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shakiel Thompson, who headlines the Park Arena show later this month, and is one of the biggest names on the current Sheffield scene, is number five in the GB middleweight sector.

Thomas Essomba v Charlie Smith poster

In his sights are those above him, including Hamzah Sheeraz.

The Sheffield fighter with arguably the best back-story, Manor's Liam Cameron - who returned to boxing after a five-year break and is now due to face Ben Whittaker in Saudi next month - is placed at number 15 in the light heavyweight ranks.

A win in the Middle East will see him catapulted upwards.

In the division most fans enjoy most, heavyweight, Boxrec puts Rotherham's Kash Ali at 15 and Doncaster's David Allen one behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also worthy of mention are superflyweights Craig Derbyshire (9) and Sheffield prospect Mykle Ahmed (19.)

Meanwhile in the light flyweight division, North Wingfield, Chesterfield's Liam Dring - known as The Boxing Joiner - sits in number one place.

He won the Silver Commonwealth title in June.