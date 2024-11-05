Euro belt first - then a Hillsborough world title date could loom for Dalton Smith

Will 2025 be the year that Dalton Smith becomes Sheffield's next world champion boxer?

His promoters insist his first commitment will be to see off Spaniard Jon Fernandez for the European super lightweight title - a bout which had to be postponed on September 28 because of an injury to the Sheffield fighter.

But his Matchroom team predicts a huge new year for the Handsworth man.And that could mean the mouth-watering prospect of a date with all-conquering Aussie Liam Paro...maybe at Sheffield Wednesday's stadium.

Smith has long cherished the dream of fighting at his beloved Hillsborough but knows it would probably take a world title match-up to fill the ground.Paro would be a suitable opponent, in that regard.

He became IBF world champion in Puerto Rico in June and defends the title for the first time next month, in the same country.

Matchroom's Eddie Hearn insists: "Dalton Smith will fight for a world title. He's going to fight Fernandez and after that...we nearly made Liam Paro against Dalton Smith, we nearly made it. "But just wasn't quite ready for Dalton, but he's up for that fight."

Paro is 28 with a brilliant, 25-0-0 record. Smith is a year younger with a 17-0-0 sheet, so it would be a mouthwatering fight to promote.

But first, both boxers have other rivals to focus on, with the Steel City man awaiting firm news on Fernandez and Paro locking horns with American Richardson Hitchins on December 7.

Dalton Smith - in demand Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom

The super lightweight scene in South Yorkshire has been an electrifying one, lately, mainly due to the heroics of Jimmy Joe Flint and his bruising win over Campbell Hatton.

Manager Stefy Bull wants to navigate Flint as far as he can go, domestically, but accepts there is a gap between him and Smith's level.

"He is not in Dalton's league - Dalton is an exceptional talent and a world level operator - I'd be mad to tell people that Jimmy is that kind of level.

"He is British title level and if I can deliver something like that I'll have done a great job."

Dalton Smith

Bull is pragmatic about which avenues his fighters should pursue.

"It is not a crime not to go on to be an elite world champion, it's called levels" he explained.

"You see it in football with the Premier League to Sunday league.

"It is the same in boxing."

The wrong hand is up as Jimmy Joe Flint beats Campbell Hatton Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Jimmy qualifies to fight for a major title, but it is understanding the level.

"Fighters like Dalton are miles too good for James.

"So it is about finding the right fight - he can be very competitive at British level."

Jimmy has had some big profile fights now it is a matter of picking the right fight for him.

"Meanwhile, boxing fans have been invited to take part in a poll on whether Ben Whittaker "faked his injury" in the recent bout with Sheffield's Liam Cameron in Saudi Arabia. At the time of press, 92 per cent thought "It's all a cover up."Just three per cent thought the injury was real.