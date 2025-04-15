Eubank win looming, predicts local boxing experts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some 35 years after their legendary fathers waged war against each other, Chris Eubank Jr fights Conor Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While neither of the boxers appear to have a particularly pleasant disposition, and their pre-fight antics have demonstrated some of the negatives around boxing, the scrap itself remains a huge talking point.

The April 26 contest is being fought at 160 pounds, with a 10-pound rehydration clause in place for Eubank, meaning the 35-year-old can't weigh more than 170 pounds.

We asked key members of South Yorkshire's boxing community to offer their views and predictions.

By a landslide vote, Eubank is their overwhelming favourite. Although Maxi Hughes is swimming against the tide of local opinion by predicting a win for the 28-year-old.

Here is what they say:

Clinton Woods: "I thought Eubank may be on his way out of the sport after 37 fights, including three losses (to Liam Smith, George Groves and Billy Joe Saunders.)

"But what has Benn won? Nothing. Both of them seem pretty horrible, so I'm not bothered one way or the other."

Glyn Rhodes: I’m going for Eubank as he’s the naturally bigger fighter and has been in with a better class of opponents, so that experience alone should be enough, and Benn is jumping up a lot of weight. But they are both a pair of donkeys, not racehorses."

Taz Nadeem: I think Chris will win; he is too big, has fought better opposition, and is too experienced. His size will make a big difference.

"Conor has been out for a while (his last fight was 14 months ago) and hasn't fought anyone near as tough opposition as Chris has.

"Either way, it is going to be an incredible fight, and I can't wait to see it.

Tommy Frank: "Before all the failed tests controversy, I would have said Benn 100%. Now, I don’t think Benn looks the same as he was.

"I think the inactivity will affect his performance, and I don’t think Eubank Jnr gets the credit he deserves.

"He’s a good fighter who has mixed it with top-level opposition.

"I think Eubank will use his experience and get the win on points. I can see there being some controversy, though!"

Brendan Warburton: It’s an intriguing one. With the weight difference, I’d fancy Eubank being the bigger man, but with the weight cut it makes that more beneficial to Benn.

"I’m going with Eubank, though I think Ben’s inactivity and Eubank's experience will give him the edge. Prediction: Eubank late TKO."

Liam Cameron: "I think Eubank will win. He’s the most experienced of the two; he's been in with some big names, and Conor has not boxed anywhere near Chris's level - and most of all, the size and weight difference."

Amer Khan: "Conor is a great fighter. I hope he hasn’t taken the bait and become too emotionally involved with all the pre-fight antics, drawing him into having a brawl. On the other hand, I see Eubank boxing him at long range, working off his jab, and nicking a points win. Either way it will be a great fight."

Jon 'Buster' Keeton: "I think Eubank Jr. wins either points or late stoppage. I think size will play a part and activity.

"Benn is naturally smaller and has been inactive. Benn's only chance would be to try and finish Eubank early...not going to happen in my opinion." Nicola Hopewell: "I think Eubank will win the fight, but it’ll be close."

Lee Connelly: "I think I’d give the edge to Eubank Jr with his natural size and the level he’s boxed at, I’m not a fan of Benn’s attitude, and for me, he’s only ever had a couple of impressive performances."

Josh Padley: "Who knows? Honestly, I don't know who I am picking. I can't nail it down. Both have advantages and disadvantages. The family names are on the line, so it will be interesting. They are selling it well! They genuinely don't like each other."

Atif Shafiq: "I think Eubank will have too much experience and know-how and maybe ring IQ to fiddle Benn around and win a 12-rounds points' decision.

"At the same time, I wouldn't be surprised if Connor stops him. Maybe Eubank is a little bit shot, and his punch resistance isn't as good as it has been in the past. Saying that, I still think Chris will be quick enough in his movement to box his way to a points decision."

Nicolie Campbell: "I like Conor. Actually, he is a sound guy and not like he sometimes portrays himself on camera. But while Conor is determined enough, I think Eubank is the better fighter, so I am leaning towards him."

Sam O'maison: "The way Conor got knocked with the egg splat and a little slap - and the size difference between them both and Eubank - I think Eubank will be too naturally big and strong for him.

"Eubank got charged £100,000 for an egg slap! He'll want to make his mark even more now."

Andy Marlow: "It is a really hard one. Benn will be dangerous in the first few rounds. He could win it in that time, maybe even the first round. But if it goes longer, it will be Eubank."

Johnny Nelson said that the first six rounds would be an "absolute rumble" and thought Benn would win it initially but because of his inactivity he was leaning towards the busier Eubank.

Adam Etches: "Eubank is too big and too strong and has fought better opponents."

While Esham Pickering plumped for a Eubank win by knockout.

Maxi Hughes: "I will go with Conor, due to his youth. Going up in weight will suit him, and I think Chris's days are better suited at super middleweight, not middleweight. There is also the rehydration clause, which might cause him an issue."