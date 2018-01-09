Errol Spence Jr leaves door open to possible future Kell Brook re-match

The only welterweight to ever get top-side of Kell Brook has paid the Sheffield fighter a massive compliment.

American Errol Spence Jr took Brook’s IBF crown by stopping him at Bramall Lane last May.

It signalled a sea-change for the boxing Blade, who took time away from the sport and then decided to go up a division to light middleweight.

His first fight at 11 stone will be on March 3 at Sheffield Arena against Siarhei Rabchanka.

Spence, who defends Kell’s former belt defends that belt against Lamont Peterson on January 20, said: “Kell Brook is a guy that has a lot of heart, a lot of balls and is a real fighter. I don’t see why Kell can’t win a world title at that weight.

“No one will know what my fight has done to him until we see him fighting again, but he is a good fighter and we had expected him to move (up a weight) for a while.

Spence wins at the Lane

“He could easily have vacated the belt and moved up but he wanted to fight me and not give it up, so I applaud Kell Brook for being a real fighter.”

The American told Sky Sports that he himself will eventually move up to super-welterweight himself and would “definitely” face Brook again if there was another world title on the line.

But first he has to tackle Peterson, who beat Amir Khan on a split decision in Washington in 2011.

“We know he (Peterson) is a guy that knows how to fight, but I don’t think he’s got anything I haven’t come across before.

“He might be as strong as Kell Brook, so I will be physically prepared and mentally prepared - even if it is a tougher fight than Brook” said Spence.

“He has all that experience but I have fought with other guys with that and I feel like being a world champion now, I have more experience now. You can’t get more experience than I did going over to Sheffield fighting against Kell Brook.”

That’s a fair point - Spence appeared completely composed when he stepped into the ring at Bramall Lane.