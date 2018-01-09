Search

Errol Spence Jr leaves door open to possible future Kell Brook re-match

Kell Brook (left) and Errol Spence after their IBF Welterweight World Championship at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.
Kell Brook (left) and Errol Spence after their IBF Welterweight World Championship at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.
0
Have your say

The only welterweight to ever get top-side of Kell Brook has paid the Sheffield fighter a massive compliment.

American Errol Spence Jr took Brook’s IBF crown by stopping him at Bramall Lane last May.

It signalled a sea-change for the boxing Blade, who took time away from the sport and then decided to go up a division to light middleweight.

His first fight at 11 stone will be on March 3 at Sheffield Arena against Siarhei Rabchanka.

Spence, who defends Kell’s former belt defends that belt against Lamont Peterson on January 20, said: “Kell Brook is a guy that has a lot of heart, a lot of balls and is a real fighter. I don’t see why Kell can’t win a world title at that weight.

“No one will know what my fight has done to him until we see him fighting again, but he is a good fighter and we had expected him to move (up a weight) for a while.

Spence wins at the Lane

Spence wins at the Lane

“He could easily have vacated the belt and moved up but he wanted to fight me and not give it up, so I applaud Kell Brook for being a real fighter.”

The American told Sky Sports that he himself will eventually move up to super-welterweight himself and would “definitely” face Brook again if there was another world title on the line.

But first he has to tackle Peterson, who beat Amir Khan on a split decision in Washington in 2011.

“We know he (Peterson) is a guy that knows how to fight, but I don’t think he’s got anything I haven’t come across before.

“He might be as strong as Kell Brook, so I will be physically prepared and mentally prepared - even if it is a tougher fight than Brook” said Spence.

“He has all that experience but I have fought with other guys with that and I feel like being a world champion now, I have more experience now. You can’t get more experience than I did going over to Sheffield fighting against Kell Brook.”

That’s a fair point - Spence appeared completely composed when he stepped into the ring at Bramall Lane.