Kell Brook sees something of himself in Callum Simpson.

Sheffield's former world champion has long admired the way the Barnsley boxer forced himself up the rankings, and was confident Callum would successfully defend his British and Commonwealth Super Middleweight titles on Saturday night.

After Callum's second-round stoppage of Steed Woodall at Sheffield's Park Community Arena, there isn't much to suggest Kell has changed his belief that his South Yorkshire pal can go on a similar journey to his own.

It took Brook 17 fights to win the British title en route to an eventual star-studded career.

Simpson managed the same Lonsdale win in 15 fights and wrapped up his first defence with ease.

Callum, 6ft 3ins and a former Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior League Premier Division footballer with Dodworth Miners Welfare, dedicated his win to his sister, 19, who tragically died on holiday in Greece, in August.

As he had promised, the name of Lily-Rae Simpson was emblazoned on his shorts and white robe when he arrived to make his entrance at the Arena. He looked focused yet calm and relaxed.

Indeed, the emotions involved did not detract him from the mission. He began to dominate before decking Woodall (Birmingham; previously 19-2-1) and the referee was pretty sharp in waving the contest over.

You could understand the bearded Brummie's opinion that he was in a position to continue, but referee Mark Bates clearly felt he had a decision to make.

Simpson (previously 15-0-0) who had weighed in at 11st 13lb, retained his belts, but more importantly came through the first poignant test since his sister's passing.

"I'm feeling bittersweet," he told Sky Sports."I've won these titles in front of all my fans but there's one person who everyone knows I wish was here, but I know she's looking down on me and I know I'm making her proud.

"I brought my other brothers and sisters, mum, dad and step mum into the ring just to show that she's not here, but she's here in spirit. I've still got a lot to be grateful for."

As for the referee's decision, the Reds' fan said: "If he didn't stop it then, we were going to stop it another half a second later."

Callum chatted with Barnsley FC chief executive John Flatman after the Boxxer event and now wants to a return to the Oakwell stadium, the scene of his points win over Zak Chelli in August.

The bill, criticised last week by heavyweight fighter and pundit Dave Allen for having no Sheffield prospects on the undercard, featured Londoner Caroline Dubois, disputing the WBC World Lightweight title with 36-year-old Canadian Jessica Camara.

Caroline, 24, also had only two rounds to impress.

An accidental clash of heads meant Camara didn't want to continue with blood pouring from above her left eye, so the bout was called a technical draw.

Caroline could now move on to South Yorkshire's WBO champion Terri Harper later this year.